CoinEx Research April 2025 Report: Bitcoin and Gold Dual Safe Havens in a Shifting World

HONG KONG, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx Research's April 2025 Report: In early April, Bitcoin fell to $74,500 amid escalating U.S. tariff tensions. A dramatic policy shift on April 9, with Trump announcing a 90-day pause on most reciprocal tariffs and a 125% rate on Chinese imports, reignited market confidence. Bitcoin surged over 14% for the month, peaking near $96,000 and outperforming major indices like the S&P 500. The appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC Chair added a regulatory tailwind, suggesting a potentially more favorable stance on crypto.

Technical Trends: BTC Range and Dominance at Multi-Year Highs

Bitcoin prices have been on a rally in April. Influenced by U.S. tariff policy which dropped to $74,500. Following Trump pausing most reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, Bitcoin surged 7% within 24 hours, reaching $82,350 by April 10, and later reclaimed $90,000, peaking at $96,000 by April 25.





Source: TradingView; Data as of 28 April 2025

Bitcoin broke through key resistance levels, trading back into the previous range of $90,000–$108,000. Without fresh catalysts, sideways consolidation may follow. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Dominance reached a four-year high of 64%, hinting at sustained BTC leadership unless altcoins regain momentum. However, failure to sustain above 64% could trigger a retracement to 60%, potentially creating opportunities for altcoin outperformance.











Gold's Revival: Traditional vs. Tokenized Access

Gold reached an all-time high above $3,400/oz, driven by geopolitical uncertainty. Web2 instruments like GLD and IAU remain dominant, but tokenized gold, like XAUT and PAXG, in Web3 is gaining traction. However, blockchain-based gold products, with a combined market cap of $2 billion, still represent only a tiny fraction of the $190 billion traditional gold ETF market. Both spaces reflect rising safe-haven demand, with gold potentially eyeing $4,000 by year-end.



Bitcoin Staking Innovations: Yield Without Compromise

In Q1 2025, the Bitcoin (BTC) staking and restaking ecosystem experienced significant evolution. Projects like Babylon, PumpBTC, and Lorenzo Protocol are redefining BTC yield opportunities through liquid staking and restaking derivatives. These allow BTC holders to earn passive income without relinquishing custody or converting to altcoins. While promising, these protocols carry inherent risks related to smart contracts and centralization.





Monad: A Rising Star Among Layer 1s

Just two months after testnet launch, Monad has emerged as a high-performance Ethereum-compatible chain, deploying 16.48 million contracts and registering 210 million wallets. Monad tackles scalability with parallel execution and pipelined processing, targeting 10,000+ TPS and 1-second finality. Its EVM bytecode compatibility eases developer migration, already drawing over 100 early-stage projects across DeFi, NFTs, and infrastructure. Backing from Paradigm and Dragonfly Capital reinforces investor confidence. Monad is already attracting major developer interest and a burgeoning community of over 200,000.



For a deeper dive, please refer to our recently published article, “From Hype to Reality: Can Monad’s Testnet Success Translate into Mainnet Value?”







Stablecoin Flows: Signs of Accumulation, Not Acceleration

April saw $64.8B in stablecoin inflows, slightly below March but indicative of sustained interest. The slower pace suggests a consolidation period rather than a full bull phase. Analysts interpret this as capital waiting for clearer macro signals before re-entering riskier assets.





Looking Ahead: May’s Macro Watchlist

Key events in May including continued tariff negotiations, inflation data, and possible central bank responses could shape crypto sentiment. Investors are advised to track regulatory commentary and global capital flows as early indicators of market momentum shifts.

