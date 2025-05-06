North West Legislature conducts public hearings on Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill (B 14B – 2023), 7 May

North West Legislature to conduct public hearings on Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill (B 14B – 2023)

On Wednesday, 7 May 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs led by Hon. Kgalalelo Makgokgowa will hold public hearings across the province on the Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill (B 14B – 2023) at Legislature Auditorium in Mahikeng, Ngaka Modiri Molema District; Sarafina Community Hall in Potchefstroom in Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District; Kismet Community Hall in Kismet, Vryburg, Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District and Rustenburg Old Town Hall in Bojanala District. All hearings will commerce at 10h00.

The bill aims to provide for the establishment, functions and powers of the Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority; to provide for the criteria and procedures for the determination and redetermination of municipal boundaries; to provide for the delimitation of wards; to provide for the establishment of the Demarcation Appeals Authority; to provide for municipal capacity assessments; and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearing.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

Ms Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

Tel : (018) 392 7000

Cell : 079 527 0628

