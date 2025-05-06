Minister Dion George represents South Africa at Copenhagen Climate Ministerial in Denmark, 7 to 8 May



Dr Dion George, South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, will represent the nation at the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial in Denmark on 7-8 May 2025, a critical platform leading to COP30 in Belém, Brazil. This global convening unites ministers to advance the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target, and South Africa’s presence ensures the nation’s priorities shape the international climate agenda.

For South Africans, this Ministerial is about protecting livelihoods, strengthening resilience, and safeguarding the nation’s natural heritage. Climate change brings droughts that jeopardise food security, floods that devastate communities, and rising temperatures that disrupt jobs in agriculture, fisheries, and forestry. It also threatens South Africa’s iconic wildlife, from elephants and rhinos to delicate ecosystems, and impacts fish stocks in our oceans, which are vital for coastal communities and food security.

Through active engagement, South Africa ensures its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) drive sustainable development, secure essential climate finance, and deliver a just transition to a low-carbon economy that benefits all citizens while preserving biodiversity.

At the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial, Dr George will focus on sessions with direct impact for South Africans:

• Driving 1.5-aligned NDCs: South Africa will advocate for ambitious climate commitments that foster job creation, poverty reduction, and biodiversity conservation, embedding community and environmental upliftment in its climate plans.

• Just Transition Pathways: Committed to fairness, South Africa will protect workers in high-carbon industries while unlocking opportunities in renewable energy and green technologies.

• Climate Finance: The Minister will champion increased funding for adaptation projects, such as water infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and marine conservation efforts, improving daily life and protecting ocean ecosystems.

• Adaptation and Resilience: From coastal towns to rural farms and wildlife reserves, South Africa will promote solutions to enhance resilience against climate impacts for both people and nature.

South Africa’s participation is vital to shaping global policies that deliver resources, technology, and support to its people and environment. Discussions on science, the Global Stocktake, and more translate into cleaner air, safer water, healthier oceans, and new jobs in green sectors for South Africans. The Minister’s leadership ensures the nation’s voice is heard in these critical decisions.

Dr George’s goal in Copenhagen is to advance South Africa’s climate agenda with concrete outcomes: stronger global partnerships, clearer funding pathways, and renewed momentum to tackle climate change. South Africa aims to return with commitments that empower its people and protect its wildlife and marine resources, building a resilient, sustainable future for all.

