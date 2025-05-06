Consumer Packaging Market Size to Uplift USD 969.73 Bn by 2034 | Towards Packaging Research Report

According to Towards Packaging, the consumer packaging market size stood at USD 664.64 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed USD 969.73 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 3.85% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The consumer packaging market size to record USD 690.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 969.73 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Access Report Preview: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-brochure/5396

Market Overview:

Consumer packaging is known as the packaging of products that are sold directly to consumers. It serves multiple purposes, including protection, information, attraction, and convenient. The consumer packaging keeps the product safe from damage, contamination, or tampering. The consumer packaging assists in displaying important details like ingredients, usage instructions, expiry dates, and legal information. It is designed to catch the consumer’s eye and encourage purchase through branding, colors, and imagery. Consumer packaging makes the product easy to transport, store, and use.

Major Key Trends in Consumer Packaging Market:

Rising Demand for Sustainability

Rising demand for eco-friendly, recyclable, biodegradable, or reusable packaging to reduce environmental impact. Customers are altering their purchasing patterns in response to their growing awareness of environmental challenges worldwide. Customers are actively looking for semiotic clues on packaging these days that indicate producers care about the environment. Knowing how to effectively convey a commitment to sustainability on packaging is essential for drawing in, connecting with, and retaining customers. By acknowledging this, they can inform customers about their green accomplishments and create a more robust and sustainable business for the future.



Minimalist and Clear Labelling

Clean, simple designs with clear information to build consumer trust and appeal to modern aesthetics. The minimalist and clear labelling trend in packaging focuses on simplicity, transparency, and functionality. It emphasizes clean designs with essential information, allowing consumers to quickly understand the product without clutter or distraction. The consumer packaging utilizes minimal colors (often neutrals), ample white space, and basic typography. It avoids busy graphics and overcrowded visuals.

For example: skincare brands like The Ordinary or Glossier use minimalist designs to highlight active ingredients and effectiveness. Food brands like RXBAR or Oatly clearly list ingredients and benefits on the front with minimal distractions. This trend reflects modern consumer preferences for clarity, honesty, and simplicity in decision-making.

Innovation of Smart Packaging

Integration of QR codes, NFC tags, or sensors that provide interactive experiences or track freshness and authenticity.



Personalization & Branding

Customized packaging for specific demographics, occasions, or regions to boost brand connection.



E-commerce-Ready Packaging

The consumer packaging designed for shipping durability, easy returns, and a positive unboxing experience.



Premium and Aesthetic Packaging

Luxurious designs, materials, and finishes that enhance perceived value and shelf appeal.



Healh & Wellness Focus

Packaging that emphasizes health claims, transparency of ingredients, and clean labelling to match consumer priorities.



Convenience Features

Easy-open, resealable, and portion-controlled packaging that aligns with on-the-go lifestyles.



If thee's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Limitations & Challenges in Consumer Packaging Market:

Environmental Concerns : Excessive use of plastic and non-recyclable materials contributes to pollution and waste. Pressure from consumers and regulators for sustainable alternatives often increases production costs.

: Excessive use of plastic and non-recyclable materials contributes to pollution and waste. Pressure from consumers and regulators for sustainable alternatives often increases production costs. Cost and Material Availability : Raw materials like paper, plastic, and aluminium are subject to price fluctuations and shortages. Developing eco-friendly packaging often involves higher R&D and manufacturing costs.

: Raw materials like paper, plastic, and aluminium are subject to price fluctuations and shortages. Developing eco-friendly packaging often involves higher R&D and manufacturing costs. Balancing Aesthetics with Functionality: Designing attractive packaging that’s also protective, sustainable, and cost-effective can be complex.



Rising Innovation and Automation Has Driven the Market Growth

The integration of artificial intelligence and automation is transforming packaging operations. Companies are leveraging AI to optimize packaging design, enhance efficiency, and recue waste. For instance, firms like Ranpak are using AI-driven systems to improve warehouse operations and promote sustainable packaging solutions. Hence, the integration of the automated robotic systems in the consumer packaging industry has estimated to drive the growth of the consumer packaging consumer packaging market over the forecast period.

For instance, in January 2024, Amazon Robotics has implemented these eight robots throughout its operations, giving staff members the tools they need to have a safer workday.

Furthermore, in March 2025, At ProMat 2025, the leading trade show for the packaging and material handling sector, which will take place March 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, Ranpak Holdings Corp., a global leader in sustainable paper-based packaging automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, is poised to make waves. Ranpak is influencing the direction of environmentally friendly packaging and securing its position as one of the top brands in supply chain and manufacturing with three ground-breaking product launches, an educational session conducted by experts, and a finalist position for an MHI Innovation Award.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific’ Huge E-Commerce Platform to Promote Growth

Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the consumer packaging market in 2024, driven by the expanding e-commerce sector and growing demand for clean packaging in the region. Home to over 4.5 billion people, including major consumer markets like China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Rising middle-class populations and urbanization are driving demand for packaged food, beverages, personal care, and household products. Urban consumers are adopting convenience-focused lifestyles, increasing demand for ready-to-eat, on-the-go, and single-use packaging. Massive growth in online shopping (especially in China and India) has boosted demand for durable and lightweight e-commerce-ready packaging.

Brands focus on attractive and protective packaging for home delivery. Asia-Pacific is a hub for processed food, beverages, and generic pharmaceuticals, all of which require extensive packaging. Countries like India and China are major producers and consumers in these sectors. Asia-Pacific is a global manufacturing powerhouse, producing a significant share of consumer goods and their packaging. Cost-effective labor and raw material availability make it an ideal base for packaging production. Increasing investment in automated packaging lines, smart packaging, and sustainable technologies, especially in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. Initiatives like “Made in India” or China’s industrial modernization plans encourage packaging innovation and local production.

For instance, in January 2025, the Premium Labels line has been introduced by Avery Dennison South Asia, a world leader in materials science and packaging solutions. This new product line consists of a variety of textured substrates for premium labeling that are intended to improve customer experiences by utilizing distinctive surface patterns and textures. Premium packaging is now a crucial component of corporate identity in a market where first impressions are more important than ever. Labels for premium brands are more than just useful; they are declarations of excellence and craftsmanship. The Premium Labels line is designed for important markets including the premium beauty and food and beverage sectors.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

North America’s Growing Food & Beverage Industry to Support Growth

North America region is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the consumer packaging market during the forecast period. As the North America region leads in the innovation and sustainability, with focus on quality, customization, and regulatory compliance it is the fastest growing region in the consumer packaging market. North American consumers, especially in the U.S. and Canada, have high purchasing power, fueling demand for premium, convenient, and branded packaged products. Rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands creates demand for durable, efficient, and attractive packaging. North America leads in smart packaging, automation, AI-based design, and digital printing technologies. Major packaging companies like WestRock, Amcor, Ball Corporation invest heavily in R&D and packaging innovation.

There is strong consumer and government demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging in the North America region. Legislation like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and state-level plastic bans drive development of eco-friendly packaging solutions. The region has mature and highly regulated FMCG, pharmaceutical, and food sectors, all of which rely on advanced packaging for safety, branding, and logistics. Large-scale retail chains (e.g., Walmart, Costco) and online giants (Amazon) influence packaging standards, sustainability, and efficiency. North American consumers value convenience, transparency, and customization**, pushing brands toward innovative and minimalistic packaging strategies.

More Insights in Towards Packaging:

Paperboard Packaging Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/paperboard-packaging-market-sizing

Consumer Goods Packaging Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/consumer-goods-packaging-market-sizing

Shipping Labels Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/shipping-labels-market-sizing

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Packaging Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/direct-to-consumer-packaging-market-sizing

Meal Prep Containers Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/meal-prep-containers-market-sizing

Milk Packaging Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/milk-packaging-market-sizing

Starch-based Bioplastics Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/starch-based-bioplastics-market-sizing

Pharmacy Repackaging System Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/pharmacy-repackaging-system-market-sizing

Recyclable Carrier Bags Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/recyclable-carrier-bags-market-sizing

Food Cans Market: https://www.towardspackaging.com/insights/food-cans-market-sizing

Segment Outlook

Packaging Format Insights

The rigid packaging segment held a dominant presence in the consumer packaging market in 2024. Rigid packaging (e.g., glass bottles, metal cans, hard plastics) offers excellent strength and barrier properties, ideal for protecting fragile, perishable, or high-value goods. It helps extend shelf life and maintain product integrity, especially in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. It is widely used in food & beverages, cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and household products. Examples include plastic containers, aerosol cans, jars, cartons, and blister packs. Rigid packaging is often designed with uniform shapes, making it ideal for stacking, transporting, and efficient shelf display in retail and logistics environments.

The flexible packaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the consumer packaging market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. The flexible packaging is cost-effective, versatile, and aligned with modern consumer and industry demands. The flexible packaging requires less material and energy to produce and transport than rigid packaging. The flexible packaging reduces shipping costs and carbon footprint, making it attractive to both manufacturers and retailers. It offers features like easy-open, resealable, squeezable, and single-serve options.

Material Insights

The plastics segment accounted for a considerable share of the consumer packaging market in 2024. Plastics are cheaper to produce and transport than glass, metal, or paperboard. Lower transportation costs due to reduced weight make it ideal for mass production and global distribution. The plastic materials provide excellent barrier properties against moisture, air, and contamination.

The paper segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the consumer packaging market during the studied years. Paper is biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable, making it a preferred choice in an era of plastic reduction and eco-conscious consumers. Many regions (especially in Europe and North America) encourage or mandate the reduction of plastic use, leading to paper substitutes in bags, trays, and wraps. Paper offers high-quality printing surface, making it ideal for brand messaging, product information, and creative packaging design.

End-use Insights

The pharmaceutical segment led the global consumer packaging market. Pharmaceuticals require highly controlled packaging to meet global standards (FDA, EMA, WHO, etc.) for safety, traceability, and labelling. Packaging must prevent contamination, tampering, and counterfeiting. Aging populations, rising chronic diseases, and post-pandemic healthcare awareness have led to increased pharmaceutical consumption, especially in emerging markets. Pharmaceutical products are often high-value and highly regulated, requiring premium and specialized packaging solutions that protect and maintain efficacy.

The food segment is projected to expand rapidly in the consumer packaging market in the coming years. Urbanization and busy lifestyles are fueling demand for ready-to-eat, frozen and convenience foods, all of which require secure and attractive packaging. The growth of online grocery platforms, food delivery apps, and meal kits is increasing the need for durable, tamper-proof, and temperature-resistant packaging. Consumers are increasingly conscious of hygiene, especially, post-pandemic, pushing the need for sealed, contamination-free packaging that maintains food quality and freshness.

Level of Packaging Insights

The primary segment registered its dominance over the global consumer packaging market in 2024. Primary packaging ensures product integrity, protecting against contamination, moisture, air, and damage. The primary packaging is essential for perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food items.

The secondary segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the consumer packaging market over the forecast period. Secondary packaging serves to bundle, organize, and protect multiple primary packages, making it essential for safe transport and storage. Secondary packaging often functions as shelf-ready or display packaging in supermarkets and retail stores. It offers space for branding, product information, and promotional content, enhancing consumer appeal and recognition.

Manufacturing Technology Insights

The injection molding segment registered its dominance over the global consumer packaging market in 2024. Injection molding allows for highly precise, intricate designs and can create complex shapes that are difficult to achieve with other methods. Ideal for bottles, caps, closures, and containers that need to meet exact specifications for functionality and aesthetic appeal.

The blow molding segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the consumer packaging market over the forecast period. Blow molding is highly cost-efficient, especially for large-scale production runs. Once the mold is created, it can produce thousands of identical units at a low cost per unit, making it ideal for mass-produced consumer packaging like bottles, containers, and jugs. The process allows for the creating of varied shapes and sizes, offering significant design freedom.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment dominated the consumer packaging market globally. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores remain primary shopping destinations in many regions, particularly in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. These retail formats rely heavily on attractive, shelf-ready packaging to influence buyer decisions. Offline retail allows customers to see, touch, and compare products before purchasing.

The online segment will gain a significant share of the market over the forecast period. The explosive rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, etc.) has driven the demand for consumer packaging that can withstand shipping, handling and delivery. More consumers are buying everything from groceries to personal care products online, fueling packaging needs across diverse product categories. Consumers prefer home delivery, contactless shopping and doorstep convenience, which has become a lasting behaviour since the pandemic.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results—schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Consumer Packaging Market:

In April 2025, The Interactive Brand Packaging Network (IBPN), a ground-breaking new project to promote packaging as a recognized media and consumer engagement channel, has been launched by the AIPIA, Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association. The IBPN seeks to establish a sector-wide ecosystem that transforms packaging from a simple product container into a brand's strategic media asset. The IBPN will make its debut with a special stream at the AIPIA & AWA World Congress, which will take place in Amsterdam from June 23 to 24, 2025. Patrick Collister, a trailblazing figure in digital innovation and former executive creative director of Ogilvy & Mather, will be the main speaker.

The Interactive Brand Packaging Network (IBPN), a ground-breaking new project to promote packaging as a recognized media and consumer engagement channel, has been launched by the AIPIA, Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association. The IBPN seeks to establish a sector-wide ecosystem that transforms packaging from a simple product container into a brand's strategic media asset. The IBPN will make its debut with a special stream at the AIPIA & AWA World Congress, which will take place in Amsterdam from June 23 to 24, 2025. Patrick Collister, a trailblazing figure in digital innovation and former executive creative director of Ogilvy & Mather, will be the main speaker. In April 2025, Performa Nova, a next-generation folding boxboard (FBB) that combines great performance and high yield, is part of Stora Enso's expansion of its core packaging material portfolio. For industries including dry, frozen, and chilled food, chocolate, and confections, the new board is made to satisfy the increasing need for packaging solutions that are efficient, recyclable, and renewable. With the opening of Stora Enso's cutting-edge consumerboard production line in Oulu, Finland, Performa Nova is now available for purchase by clients. The introduction is the consequence of a significant investment in fiber-based materials, reaffirming Stora Enso's long-term dedication to innovative and sustainable packaging.

Performa Nova, a next-generation folding boxboard (FBB) that combines great performance and high yield, is part of Stora Enso's expansion of its core packaging material portfolio. For industries including dry, frozen, and chilled food, chocolate, and confections, the new board is made to satisfy the increasing need for packaging solutions that are efficient, recyclable, and renewable. With the opening of Stora Enso's cutting-edge consumerboard production line in Oulu, Finland, Performa Nova is now available for purchase by clients. The introduction is the consequence of a significant investment in fiber-based materials, reaffirming Stora Enso's long-term dedication to innovative and sustainable packaging. In February 2025, Huhtamaki, a leader in environmentally friendly food packaging, revealed the introduction of ProDairy, a line of recyclable single-coated paper cups made especially for dairy and yogurt. One product with strict food safety regulations is yogurt. This incredibly creative and practical packaging solution satisfies every need and has less polymer than conventional substitutes. Its entire product line contains less than 10% plastic, making it completely recyclable throughout Europe.



Global Consumer Packaging Market Top Players

WestRock Company

3M Company

Smurfit Kappa PLC

Coveris

Mondi PLC

Stora Enso Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Oji Holdings

Gerresheimer AG

Silgan Holdings

Plastipak

Amcor PLC

DS Smith

Ball Corporation

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Billerud AB

Aptar

Sonoco Products Company

Crown Holdings

Ardagh Packaging Group

CCL Industries

Avery Dennison

Constantia Flexibles

Berry Global Company

Winpak Ltd

International Paper Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Global Consumer Packaging Market Segments

By Packaging Format

Flexible Packaging Pouches Bags & Sacks Films & Wraps Sachets Stick Packs Cups Tubes Labels Clamshell

Rigid Packaging Trays Blisters Tubs and Lids Caps & Closures Pump & Dispensers Boxes Cartons Bottles and Jars Cans Cores & Tubes





By Material

Plastics Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE Polypropylene PET PVC Nylon EVOH Polystyrene Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Bioplastics PLA Starch-based Plastics Bio-PET Bio-PE Others

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Wood

Metal Aluminium Tin Steel







By End-use

Food Bakery & Confectionaries Dairy Products Baby food Edible Oil Meat Poultry & Seafood Snacks Spices & Condiments Fruits and Vegetables Pet Food RTE Food Pulses and Cereals

Beverage Alcoholic Beer Wine Spirits Other Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Fruit Juices Carbonated drinks RTD beverages Bottled Water Tea & Coffee Milk Products

Personal care & Hygiene Skincare Haircare Makeup Fragrance Nailcare

Homecare & Toiletries Toiletries Laundry Care products Personal Hygiene Air Fresheners

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices



By Level of Packaging

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary



By Manufacturing Technology

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Other Technologies



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Invest in Premium Global Insights @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5396

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Statifacts |Towards Automotive | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.