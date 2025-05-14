Air Fryer Market Expected to Reach $17.71 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.47% from 2025-2032

Air Fryer Market Share Air Fryer Market Size

The global air fryer market report covered key companies such as Groupe SEB, Midea Group, Faber S.p.A., NuWave, LLC., Meyer Corporation, & Others.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The air fryer market size was valued at USD 8.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 9.40 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 17.71 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 9.47% during the forecast period.Air fryers are cooking devices that are widely used by households and commercial complexes, such as restaurants and hotels, to make a wide range of dishes. They use minimal oil to cook deep-fried dishes, thereby contributing to individuals’ overall health and well-being. Customers’ rising disposable incomes have helped them increase their investment in high-end and innovative cooking appliances. This is one of the many factors that will boost product sales and help the market grow.The COVID-19 pandemic fueled product adoption as several households switched to cooking their food at home to avoid contracting the virus by ordering from online food outlets. Lockdowns and social distancing rules also compelled people to purchase cooking appliances, such as air fryers and microwave ovens, to prepare a wide variety of dishes at home. However, the closure of restaurants and food outlets decreased the demand for these fryers during this period.➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/air-fryer-market-107276 ➤ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa➤ Growth Drivers:Increase in Consumer Spending Power and Rising Disposable Income to Offer Impetus to Market Growth | Shifting Consumer Demand toward Technology and Environment-friendly Products is Likely to Impede Demand➤ Competitive Landscape:Leading Market Players Launch Novel Products to Expand Their Current PortfoliosSome of the top companies in the market are developing and launching air frying devices with advanced technologies and features, such as digital connectivity, energy efficiency, and multi-mode operations. The launch of these products will help them expand their current portfolio of products and increase their business reach in various regions.➤ List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Groupe SEB (France)• Midea Group (China)• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)• Xiaomi Corporation (China)• Spectrum Brands, Inc. (U.S.)• Faber S.p.A. (Italy)• Conair Corporation (U.S.)• Meyer Corporation (U.S.)• TTK Prestige Ltd. (India)• NuWave, LLC. (U.S.)➤ Segmentation Analysis:High Demand for Cutting-Edge Cooking Devices Helped Digital Segment Dominate MarketBased on type, the market is segmented into manual and digital. The digital segment dominated the market in 2024 as there is a high demand for cooking appliances that come with advanced features, such as multiple cooking options, digital connectivity, and voice control.Affordability and Even Cooking to Boost the Usage of Basket Style ModelsBased on model type, the global market is segmented into countertop models, toaster oven models, basket style models, and multi-cooker models. The basket style models segment will showcase the fastest growth rate as this model of air frying devices is more affordable than toaster and oven-style air fryers. Moreover, this model facilitates cooking various food items, further accelerating its adoption.Sales of 3-5 Liter Air Fryers Increased Owing to Demand from Small FamiliesBased on capacity, the global market is segmented into up to 3 liters, 3-5 liters, 5-6 liters, and above 6 liters. The 3-5 liter segment dominated the market in 2024 as the demand for fryers of this capacity is rising among nuclear/small families as these devices can cook enough food for 2-3 people.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Led the Market Due to Availability of a Vast Variety of ProductsBased on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment captured the largest air fryer market share in 2024 as these stores sell a diverse range of products, including affordable and premium cooking appliances.Rising Inclination toward Oil-Free and Healthier Foods Fueled Product Adoption Across HouseholdsBased on end user, the market is divided into households, foodservice facilities, and others. The household segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the increasing preference for oil-free and healthier foods among fitness enthusiasts.The global market report analyzes the market’s growth across regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➤ Key Factors Driving the Global Air Fryer Market:Increasing Inclination Toward Energy-Efficient Cooking Devices to Fuel Market GrowthThe demand for energy-efficient products is rising due to various factors, such as the increasing network of commercial housing complexes, the rising number of residential housing units, and the increasing demand for smart homes. Moreover, homeowners are increasing their spending on renovation and interior décor projects, further accelerating the adoption of aesthetically designed home appliances, such as air fryers.However, higher prices as compared to traditional cooking appliances will hinder the air fryer market growth.➤ Regional Insights:Asia Pacific Dominated Global Market Due to Rising Demand for Digital Cooking DevicesAsia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024 as there is a high demand for digital cooking appliances among customers to help them perform their daily cooking activities more efficiently. The demand for air frying devices is robust in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which will further cement the region’s dominant position in the market.North America is also growing at a promising rate in the global market as food companies across the region are introducing recipes that can be made using devices such as air fryers.➤ Recent Developments in the Global Air Fryer Market:June 2024: Havells India Limited, an Indian electronics manufacturer, announced its partnership with Jumbo Group, a distributor of electronic products in UAE, to expand the reach of its state-of-the-art air fryers➤ Read Related Insights: Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Home Appliances Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

