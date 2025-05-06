Minister John Steenhuisen: Official launch of Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme Strategy and Action Plan 2026 – 2035 and Kampala Declaration

His Excellency, Honourable Moses Vilakati, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, African Union Commission,

Honourable Chair of the AU Commission: Hon. Frank K. Tumwebaze, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Uganda, and the chair of the extraordinary session of the Specialized Technical Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Water and Environment (ARDWE),

Honourable Ministers.

Honourable Nardos Bekele-Thomas CEO, AUDA -NEPAD

Representatives of the Development Partners.

Distinguish Delegates.

Ladies and Gentlemen.

Chairperson

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, I am honoured to extend a warm welcome to you all to South Africa, Johannesburg in particular, the city you are probably most familiar with as it is the gateway into our continent. I am certain you are going to have a pleasant stay and fruitful deliberations in the launch of the Kampala Declaration and the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Action Plan for the years 2026 – 2035. I was part of the meeting in Kampala when these important documents were developed, and I am looking forward to working with you towards their launch and implementation for the betterment of our agriculture on the continent.

Let me extend my sincere congratulations to His Excellency Mr. Vilakati on his recent appointment as the new Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, the Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment. South Africa commits itself to work with you and support your programs that you will undertake to take agriculture in the continent to another level. We express our gratitude for your decision to host this significant event in South Africa. Our objective is to ensure that your stay is comfortable, allowing you to leave with treasured memories of South Africa upon the program's conclusion.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen

South Africa welcomes and supports the launch of the CAADP Strategy and Action Plan and the Kampala Declaration. It commends the AU Commission for its efforts to ensure that we, as countries, advance the implementation process of Agenda 2063.

The launch of CAADP coincided with sluggish economic growth and geopolitical changes, which necessitate our consideration of how to domesticate and institutionalise the process.

Engaging in global trade is a vital component of national food security strategies; however, excessive reliance on global markets can also render nations vulnerable to disruptions in international trade and supply chains.

It is vital to acknowledge that the significance of the CAADP strategy lies in its valuable insights into resolving our current challenges.

The prospects for expediting poverty alleviation in the coming years remain uncertain, as Africa faces the repercussions of socio-economic shocks and persistently high food inflation rates due to disease outbreaks, climate change, and other contributing factors.

This is expected to have ongoing adverse effects on as adverse effects on food and nutrition security the consumption levels of African households.

One highlight of this launch is that attracting investment in our sector is essential for combating poverty and hunger while enhancing agricultural productivity. Strengthening resource mobilization is a key strategy to address the challenges facing our smallholder sector. Additionally, prioritising the efficient allocation of available resources to boost sector productivity is critically important. In this context, evidence-based intra- sector prioritisation is vital for improving agricultural resource management.

The strategy has highlighted that Africa’s progress over the last twenty years presents a picture of significant progress though there is evidence of sluggishness currently, which is concerning.

South Africa is reiterating its strong political leadership and commitment to drive the implementation, mutual accountability, and, significantly, the financing required to achieve the aspirations of CAADP.

Chairperson

As political leaders, we must uphold our commitments to enhance agricultural growth and productivity while increasing the level and efficiency of farm investments for a broader impact.

With the assistance of the AU and AUDA NEPAD, development partners, and experts, we must address the challenges related to data management, as these will continue to impact the implementation of the CAADP Agrifood systems agenda. This underscores the importance of emphasising mutual accountability during the Kampala period, concerning investments to bridge data gaps.

The agrifood system requires innovative technologies to adapt suitably to local social conditions and be updated in response to environmental factors, such as the co-evolution of pests and diseases, degradation of water and land resources, and climate change.

Eliminating distortions and resolving market failures hindering technology adoption are essential components of any productivity enhancement program, particularly for smallholder farmers.

In this context, agricultural policy faces a significant challenge: the simultaneous need to address market failures is often constrained by government resource limitations and the difficulty of properly identifying issues and implementing effective reforms. It is crucial that we actively confront these challenges as we embrace the Kampala Agenda and the CAADP strategy.

Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen

Governments are crucial players in the innovation system, acting as investors in knowledge creation and as advocates for the dissemination and use of technology. This role involves focused public investments and policy reforms that incentivise public institutions and private companies to create knowledge that meets users' needs throughout the agrifood value chain.

Our Agrifood systems entail strengthening coordination among all stakeholders, crafting supportive policy frameworks, and prioritising capacity building alongside robust data and evidence management.

It has been said during the Kampala Summit that delivering on the Kampala Agenda in the next decade will require re-evaluation of agricultural and nutrition policies that embrace the growing complexities of urbanisation, population growth, the challenges posed by youth, and shifting points of influence in planning.

Addressing hunger and poverty necessitates a multisectoral approach, particularly in an economy experiencing slow growth such as ours.

Achieving transformation in agri-food systems will necessitate extensive data from various sectors to make informed decisions regarding food security and nutrition. This requires addressing data deficiencies, particularly concerning diets, micronutrient levels, and food composition, through systematically gathering information and recognising potential within the food system.

Esteemed Chairperson and Honourable Members, I wish to emphasise that as we implement the CAADP over the forthcoming decade, we must thoroughly assess our progress across various sectors. This endeavour will be essential in ensuring that our future aspirations are firmly anchored in the prevailing realities, thereby maximising the likelihood of success.

It will also enhance the creation of a practical, inclusive, and technically sound platform and solutions for assessing the performance of the agricultural sector, to attract more investment to the industry, specifically for women and youth.

I will conclude by committing that South Africa remains dedicated to pursuing all six Kampala commitments until we achieve the necessary shared economic growth in our continent.

I thank you.

