Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong on arrest of suspects in Aserie Ndlovu case

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong welcomes the arrest of four suspects in connection with the disappearance of journalist, Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli. This breakthrough was announced by the South African Police Service in the afternoon of Monday, 05 May 2025.

The Deputy Minister visited the Ndlovu family on Sunday , 04 May 2025 to offer his support and solidarity on behalf of Government.

Prior to the meeting with the family, he received a briefing from the police on the progress of the investigation.

Aserie Ndlovu, the founder of Capital Live FM was reported missing on the 18th of February 2025 together with his partner Zodwa Mdhluli. Since then, law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to trace their whereabouts, and while the investigation remains ongoing, the arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case.

“While investigations are still underway, I want to commend the investigating team for the progress they have made thus far. We continue to hope and pray for the safe return of both Mr. Ndlovu and Ms. Mdhluli, said Deputy Minister Morolong.

