Special Investigating Unit investigates allegations of maladministration in tenders at Mbombela Local Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a new proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in Mbombela Local Municipality, Mpumalanga Province's affairs and recover any losses the State suffered.

Proclamation 257 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate serious maladministration in connection with seven tenders involving the affairs of the Mbombela Local Municipality. The SIU will probe any related unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure incurred by the Municipality or the State in relation to the following:

Tender number PRE/040/14/MP for investigation and legal services Tender number DHS/112/15/MP relating to the Installation of internal municipal civil engineering services, construction of low-cost Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) housing units, and the provision of project management under the integrated residential development programme at Emjindini Extensions 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19. Tender number NLM-TS-003/2015/16 relating to engineering services. Construction-related goods and services in respect of the R538 Hazyview to Numbi Gate Turnoff Project. Bid number 26/2015 relating to the appointment of professional consultants for the establishment of the Strategic Programmes and Projects Support Unit for the Municipality. Bid number 72/2017 relating to the Turnkey Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Programme. Tender number 116/2018 relating to the implementation of the construction of Phase 1 of the Nsikazi North Bulk Water Scheme.

The SIU probe will examine whether the procurement and contracting were made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines, or instructions from the National or Provincial Treasury. This includes the Municipality's or the State’s unauthorised, irregular, or wasteful expenditure. Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish if there was any misappropriation of unidentified payments received by the Municipality.

The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of the Municipality, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 16 February 2015 and 2 May 2025, as well as any related activities before 16 February 2015 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

