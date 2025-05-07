Hemali Dalal of Form + Fire Publishes Analysis on Floating Diamond Jewelry Trends

Jewelry critic Hemali Dalal breaks down floating diamond styles, revealing how to achieve the illusion while protecting your center stone.

The floating look should be an illusion—not a gamble. Every beautiful setting should still protect the stone it holds.” — Hemali Dalal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floating diamond settings are one of the biggest visual trends in high jewelry today—offering the illusion of a gemstone suspended in space. But as jewelry critic Hemali Dalal explains, the visual minimalism of these settings often masks serious structural compromises.In her latest article for Form + Fire, Dalal explores how floating looks are achieved, and what buyers should know before investing in them. With 15+ years in high jewelry design and international accolades for innovation and craftsmanship, Dalal brings an engineering-first lens to the conversation.The feature outlines three common techniques behind the “floating” effect:Under galleries that lift the diamond above the band with minimal visible metalHidden halo frameworks that offer light reflection and height without obvious structureSlim prong tension settings that reduce metal for openness—but with limited gripDalal emphasizes that while these designs are beautiful, buyers must be cautious. Without adequate support, diamonds can loosen over time, and ultra-thin prongs wear down quickly—especially in daily-wear rings.The article offers guidance on how to maintain the illusion safely:Choose settings with reinforced prongs or hidden rails underneath the stoneLook for cathedral shoulders that add support without interrupting the silhouetteAsk whether the ring can be serviced or re-tightened over timeDalal notes that true luxury comes not from visual tricks, but from thoughtful execution. The floating aesthetic should never compromise the function of the setting.Hemali Dalal is a jewelry critic and former high jewelry designer with over 15 years of industry experience. She has earned top design placements from the World Gold Council and De Beers, and her work centers on evaluating the intersection of structure, beauty, and craftsmanship in luxury jewelry.This article is part of Form + Fire’s structural jewelry series—highlighting how materials, settings, and engineering define the long-term value of high jewelry. Features from the site are also distributed across national media including MarketWatch and FOX affiliates.

