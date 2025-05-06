CBP officers seize more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition at El Paso port
EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mobile Enforcement Team members performing southbound inspections at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing seized 4,030 rounds of ammunition, $1,203 in U.S. currency, and $906 in Mexican pesos May 1. A 33-year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested in the case.
“CBP officers will conduct intermittent pulse and surge southbound operations at area ports to target the smuggling of weapons, ammunition, unreported currency and other violations,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “This is a significant seizure and will help keep our shared international community safer.”
The seizure was made just before 9 p.m. when a 2017 Mercedes Benz CT300 with a single male driver approached the outbound inspection area. CBP MET members directed the driver to shut the engine so they could safely conduct an inspection. The driver ignored the request and continued driving forward. MET officers successfully deployed tire deflation devices to prevent the vehicle from fleeing.
CBP MET officers deployed a taser to gain control of the noncompliant driver after he attempted to roll up the windows and reach for an unknown item in the vehicle. The driver was secured and MET officers located three boxes in the rear seat containing 4,000 rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition and 30 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition.
CBP officers seized the vehicle, ammunition, and currency. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.