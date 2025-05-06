Laredo Port of Entry announces renovation of the SENTRI Enrollment Center to enhance traveler experience
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations is pleased to announce the renovation of the Secure Electronic Network Inspection (SENTRI) Enrollment Center located at the Laredo Port of Entry, as part of a broader initiative to improve customer service for trusted travelers.
“This renovation reflects CBP’s commitment to providing efficient and secure processing for SENTRI applicants and members,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “By enhancing our facilities, we’re improving the overall enrollment experience while ensuring the integrity of our trusted traveler programs.”
SENTRI is a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival to the United States. The main benefit of the program is for the international traveler to experience reduced wait times at designated ports of entry.
Throughout its 18-year establishment at the Laredo Port of Entry, the SENTRI Enrollment Center has assisted candidates by reviewing applications, conducting interviews, verifying biometrics, and completing pertinent application information.
The SENTRI Enrollment Center is open Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., and is located at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, 400 San Eduardo, Laredo, Texas, 78040 and can be reached at (956) 523-7399.
For more information on Trusted Traveler Programs or how to apply, please visit https://ttp.dhs.gov/.
