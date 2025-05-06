CBP officers seize $184K in unreported U.S. currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry seized $184,095 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.
“Securing our borders is a responsibility our officers take seriously whether conducting inbound or outbound inspections,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Their vigilance and attention to detail led to this significant currency seizure.”
The seizure took place on May 2, when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2022 Fiat, and a 33-year-old female Mexican citizen as a passenger in the same vehicle who were selected for a routine outbound inspection. In secondary, CBP officers discovered packages containing bulk U.S. currency totaling $148,610 hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers also discovered $5,485 on the driver and $30,000 concealed on the body of the female passenger.
CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.
It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.
