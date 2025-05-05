Senate Bill 726 Printer's Number 741
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 741
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
726
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,
KEARNEY, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, MILLER, HAYWOOD AND
BROWN, MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing
for use of equipment during meetings and for General Assembly
meetings covered.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 711(b) and 712 of Title 65 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 711. Use of equipment during meetings.
* * *
(b) Rules of the Senate and House of Representatives.--[The]
Except as provided under section 712(b) (relating to General
Assembly meetings covered), the Senate and House of
Representatives may adopt rules governing the recording or
broadcast of their sessions and meetings and hearings of
committees.
§ 712. General Assembly meetings covered.
(a) Meetings.--Notwithstanding any other provision, for the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.