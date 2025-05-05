Submit Release
Senate Bill 726 Printer's Number 741

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 741

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

726

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, COSTA,

KEARNEY, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, MILLER, HAYWOOD AND

BROWN, MAY 5, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MAY 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing

for use of equipment during meetings and for General Assembly

meetings covered.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 711(b) and 712 of Title 65 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 711. Use of equipment during meetings.

* * *

(b) Rules of the Senate and House of Representatives.--[The]

Except as provided under section 712(b) (relating to General

Assembly meetings covered), the Senate and House of

Representatives may adopt rules governing the recording or

broadcast of their sessions and meetings and hearings of

committees.

§ 712. General Assembly meetings covered.

(a) Meetings.--Notwithstanding any other provision, for the

