Senate Bill 727 Printer's Number 742
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - "Qualified provider." A provider of mobile broadband service
that has obtained all governmental approvals required for the
provision of fixed broadband service in the unserved area or
underserved area in which it seeks to provide the service.
"Underserved area." An area within this Commonwealth that is
demonstrated to have limited access to fixed broadband services
or mobile broadband services.
"Unserved area." An area within this Commonwealth that is
demonstrated to not have access to fixed broadband services or
mobile broadband services.
Section 3. Inventory of State-owned assets.
Under the act of June 15, 1972 (P.L.395, No.117), entitled
"An act providing for an inventory of all Commonwealth real
property, except highway rights-of-way to be prepared by the
Department of Property and Supplies, for its availability to the
public, for its updating, and for cooperation by all State
governmental agencies; and making an appropriation," and section
508(b) of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as
The Administrative Code of 1929, the department shall include in
its inventories and surveys of real estate structures and assets
information on possible use of those assets for fixed broadband
services or mobile broadband services. The information shall be
used by the department or its designee when analyzing resources
available in providing broadband services in unserved areas and
underserved areas.
Section 4. Inventory of county-owned assets.
(a) Preparation of inventories.--A county may prepare and
periodically update an inventory of county-owned assets that are
available and may be used to provide broadband services in
unserved areas and underserved areas.
