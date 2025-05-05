Senate Bill 706 Printer's Number 743

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 743 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 706 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS AND STEFANO, MAY 5, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 5, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in educational tax credits, further providing for limitations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2006-B(a) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a paragraph to read: Section 2006-B. Limitations. (a) Amount.-- * * * (3) The department shall ensure that tax credits under this article are approved in an equitable manner for contributions from business firms headquartered in each region of this Commonwealth, including the northcentral region, northeast region, northwest region, southcentral region, southeast region and southwest region of this 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

