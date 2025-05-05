Senate Bill 710 Printer's Number 746
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 746
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
710
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, COLLETT, FONTANA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE,
HUGHES, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND L. WILLIAMS,
MAY 5, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), entitled
"An act establishing rights in public employes to organize
and bargain collectively through selected representatives;
defining public employes to include employes of nonprofit
organizations and institutions; providing compulsory
mediation and fact-finding, for collective bargaining
impasses; providing arbitration for certain public employes
for collective bargaining impasses; defining the scope of
collective bargaining; establishing unfair employe and
employer practices; prohibiting strikes for certain public
employes; permitting strikes under limited conditions;
providing penalties for violations; and establishing
procedures for implementation," in strikes, providing for
health care benefits during strikes.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known
as the Public Employe Relations Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1006.1. A public employer may not discontinue a
public employe's health care benefits during the period that the
public employe is engaged in a strike.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
