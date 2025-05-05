Senate Bill 710 Printer's Number 746

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 746 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 710 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY KANE, COLLETT, FONTANA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND L. WILLIAMS, MAY 5, 2025 REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 5, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), entitled "An act establishing rights in public employes to organize and bargain collectively through selected representatives; defining public employes to include employes of nonprofit organizations and institutions; providing compulsory mediation and fact-finding, for collective bargaining impasses; providing arbitration for certain public employes for collective bargaining impasses; defining the scope of collective bargaining; establishing unfair employe and employer practices; prohibiting strikes for certain public employes; permitting strikes under limited conditions; providing penalties for violations; and establishing procedures for implementation," in strikes, providing for health care benefits during strikes. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known as the Public Employe Relations Act, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 1006.1. A public employer may not discontinue a public employe's health care benefits during the period that the public employe is engaged in a strike. Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

