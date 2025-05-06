Panel discusses impacts of today’s financial climate on hospitals and how to navigate them

Economic issues for hospitals, including the impact of tariffs and the resiliency of supply chains, were the focus of a panel conversation hosted by Doug Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office. He was joined by Lanhee Chen, fellow, Hoover Institution, Rana Foroohar, CNN global economic analyst, and Jason Furman, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

“For hospital leaders, much of the financial situation you won’t have control over. It’s sound advice to think about your supply chains,” said Chen, who also serves on the board of directors of El Camino Health in California. “But through it all, health care is still remarkably local — think about what is changing within your communities and how are you operationalizing achieving scale.”