AHA’s Hughes discusses advocacy priorities, political landscape on Capitol Hill

Stacey Hughes, AHA's executive vice president for government relations and public policy, discussed key issues being considered on Capitol Hill that would impact hospitals and health systems, including the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s $880 billion in potential funding cuts as part of the budget reconciliation process. The cuts could include significant impacts on Medicaid, said Hughes, during her conversation with former CNN Anchor Frank Sesno. The AHA recently sent an Action Alert with resources that hospital and health system leaders could use as they talk with their representatives and senators. Hughes also shared the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare's advertising campaign on protecting Medicaid.



Additionally, Hughes discussed the need to extend enhanced premium tax credits set to expire at the end of the year, as well as protecting the 340B Drug Pricing Program, providing relief from burdensome regulations and addressing workplace violence, among other issues.

