UPCX Staking Airdrop (May 2025): Building the Future of Payments with the Community

Singapore, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX is excited to announce the official launch of its latest staking campaign, providing participants with exclusive rewards of up to 7,500 UPC (worth $20,000). The campaign will run from May 2, 2025, to May 30, 2025, aiming to reward loyal community members while further strengthening the UPCX ecosystem and its long-term development vision.







UPCX is built on an optimized, upgraded high-speed blockchain technology, focusing on speed, security, and interoperability. It is dedicated to providing seamless payment experiences for users, merchants, and institutions. The native UPC token has already been listed on the compliant Japanese exchange bittrade, as well as on major exchanges such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, WEEX, and Websea.



How to Participate in the UPCX Staking Campaign



- Event Period: May 2, 2025 – May 30, 2025

May 2, 2025 – May 30, 2025 - Official Staking Platform: https://upcx-staking.io/

https://upcx-staking.io/ - Reward Claim Form:https://forms.gle/Q1eXG4NMVjQrKZTh8



I. Participation Steps



1. Visit the Official Staking Platform



- Go to the UPCX official staking platform and connect your wallet.



2. Choose Staking Amount and Duration



- Enter the number of UPC you wish to stake.

- Available staking durations: 30 days, 90 days, 180 days. The longer the lock-up period, the higher the reward multiplier.



3. Complete Authorization and Staking



- First, complete the [Approve] authorization.

authorization. - Then click [Stake Now] to stake and confirm the transaction.

to stake and confirm the transaction. - Any Gas fees incurred during authorization and staking will be reimbursed in equivalent $UPC to your staking wallet address after the campaign ends.



4. Submit Reward Claim Information



- After staking, fill out the official reward claim form, providing your staking details and wallet address to ensure you receive your rewards smoothly.



5. Wait for Reward Distribution



- After the campaign ends, rewards will be distributed to your staking wallet address based on your staked amount and lock-up period.

- The final right of interpretation for this event belongs to UPCX official. If you have any questions, please contact official customer service or join the official community for inquiries.



II. Reward Rules



1. General Prize Pool



- Stake >10 UPC: Share 1,000 UPC

- Stake >500 UPC: Share 2,500 UPC

- Stake >1,000 UPC: Share 3,000 UPC



2. Long-Term Lock Prize Pool



- Stake ≥25 UPC, lock for 90 days: Share 300 UPC

- Stake ≥25 UPC, lock for 180 days: Share 600 UPC



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



UPCX Whitepaper 1.0



https://upcx.io/zh-CN/whitepaper/



UPCX Linktree



https://link3.to/upcx



Media Contact



Company Name: UPCX team



Contact: Jiso Liu



Email: info@upcx.io



Website: www.upcx.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



