Supervisor Jackie Speier Inspires Notre Dame de Namur University Class of 2025 with Resilient Message at Commencement

Belmont, CA, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Mateo County Supervisor and former U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier delivered a moving and inspiring commencement address to the Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) Class of 2025 on Saturday, May 5th, sharing powerful life lessons from her five decades of public service and personal resilience.

Speaking to graduates and families gathered on the historic Belmont campus, Speier opened by honoring the supportive roles of loved ones and praising NDNU’s enduring values of community, dignity, justice, peace, and care for creation. She urged graduates to carry these ideals forward, especially when they come under threat. Citing anthropologist Margaret Mead, Speier reminded students, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world."

Drawing from her storied career and deeply personal experiences, Speier shared three guiding principles with the graduating class:

Don’t fear failure – She spoke candidly about losing three major elections before finding success in public office, underscoring that setbacks are often steppingstones to achievement.

Don’t waste time – Recounting her harrowing survival of the 1978 Jonestown massacre—where she was shot five times and lost her mentor, Congressman Leo Ryan—Speier reflected on the preciousness of time and the urgency to live with purpose.

Always have a Plan B – She offered a heartfelt story of losing her husband in a car accident while pregnant with their second child, facing personal bankruptcy, and ultimately rebuilding her life through perseverance, community support, and a continued commitment to public service.

Speier also called attention to opportunities in local government, inviting graduates to consider careers in public service. She noted that San Mateo County currently has 600 open positions, particularly in areas like social work and behavioral health.

In a memorable closing moment, Speier asked graduates to stand if they believed they could not fail—sparking a wave of optimism and unity across the ceremony.

Notre Dame de Namur University President, Dr. Beth Martin, praised Speier’s address as "a deeply personal and empowering message that captured the spirit of our mission and the courage we hope our graduates carry into the world."

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business and psychology, and teacher credentials. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu

