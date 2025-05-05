Governor Josh Stein Proclaims State Employee Recognition Week and State Employee Appreciation Day  

NORTH CAROLINA, May 5 - Today Governor Josh Stein proclaimed May 4-10 as State Employee Recognition Week and Wednesday May 7 as State Employee Appreciation Day.

“One of the many reasons North Carolina is a great place to live is the state employees who dedicate their lives to service to our people,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful for their commitment to making our state safer and stronger.”

“I want to thank all our state employees for their ongoing commitment to making North Carolina an incredible place to live, work, and play,” said North Carolina Office of State Human Resources Director Staci Meyer. “This loyal and skilled workforce helps make our great state one of the best places to live in the nation.”

The State of North Carolina employs more than 77,000 people, who work daily to improve the lives of North Carolinians. These employees serve state agencies, public universities, and community colleges, and their work helps keep our state running smoothly.

In March, Governor Stein launched a website welcoming talented and dedicated people to apply to work for the state of North Carolina. Commonly referred to as “Join NC,” the initiative encourages people who were displaced due to Hurricane Helene or recent federal cuts to join state government. It also provides resources for servicemembers, their spouses, and veterans to apply for positions in North Carolina state government.

People interested in careers with the State of North Carolina can visit the Office of State Human Resources website and create customized job alerts for state government positions.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s full proclamation.