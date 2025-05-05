When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 01, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 05, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – sulfites Unapproved color – Amaranth (E123) Company Name: Eats CL Trading, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

East CK Trading, Inc. of Long Island City, NY, is recalling its 8-ounce packages of “Licorice Plum” food treats because they contained undeclared sulfites and unallowed color, Amaranth (E123). Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product

The recalled “Licorice Plum” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in an 8-ounce, clear plastic bottle. The product UPC code is 0077-20729

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in the 8 ounce packages of “Licorice Plum” which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions in some asthmatics. Anaphylactic shock could occur in certain sulfite sensitive individuals upon ingesting 10 milligrams or more of sulfites. Analysis of the “Licorice Plum” revealed they contained 29.1 milligrams per serving.

Consumers who have purchased 8-ounce packages of “Licorice Plum” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-857-0008