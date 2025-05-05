Top official who worked behind scenes to improve Shasta County's courts retires

Shasta County Superior Court Executive Officer Melissa Fowler-Bradley retired after 17 years in the position and 50 years in public service. She led the court through challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and the construction of a new courthouse. Fowler-Bradley's successor, chosen after a nationwide search, starts on May 5.

