California Supreme Court Lowers Passing Score on February Bar Exam, Orders Return to Multistate Exam in July

(Subscription required) In a brief order, the state Supreme Court justices said they remain concerned about the bar's use of AI to write test questions and will await the results of investigations into how the exam was prepared and administered.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.