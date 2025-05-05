Submit Release
Superior Court Of California Breaks Ground On $120 Million County Courthouse

The Superior Court of California broke ground on its new Mendocino County courthouse in Ukiah last week, the court said. Over 125 community members attended the groundbreaking on Wednesday, which launched the construction of an approximately $120 million, three story, seven courtroom, 82,000 square foot courthouse in Ukiah.

