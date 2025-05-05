100 Days of Secretary Noem: Making America Safe Again

“I will continue fighting every day alongside President Donald Trump to secure our border and keep American communities safe. This is just the beginning of the Golden Age of America.” - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

WASHINGTON – In her first 100 days on the job, Secretary Kristi Noem returned the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to its core mission of securing the homeland.

Under Secretary Noem’s strong leadership, DHS is hard at work securing our borders, arresting and removing criminal aliens, safeguarding the U.S. cyber infrastructure, protecting America’s leaders, deterring terrorism, and keeping America safe.

Below are just some of Secretary Noem’s accomplishments from her 100 Days:

Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, we have the most secure border in American history.

Daily border encounters have plunged 95% since President Trump and Secretary Noem took office.

since President Trump and Secretary Noem took office. Migrants are turning BACK before they even reach our border— migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99%.

before they even reach our border— migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99%. Secretary Noem launched a multimillion-dollar nationwide and international ad campaign , urging illegal aliens to leave the U.S. voluntarily or face deportation with no chance of return and warning criminals to stay out. The data shows the world is hearing our message.

urging illegal aliens to leave the U.S. voluntarily or face deportation with no chance of return and warning criminals to stay out. The data shows the world is hearing our message. Secretary Noem and Secretary Kennedy have reunited nearly 5,000 unaccompanied children with a safe relative or guardian.

with a safe relative or guardian. Secretary Noem is finishing the border wall . DHS already has 85 miles of new construction either planned or under construction.

. DHS already has 85 miles of new construction either planned or under construction. United States (U.S.) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) have seized nearly 232,000 pounds of fentanyl and other illicit drugs—stopping them from ever reaching American communities.

Secretary Noem is fulfilling President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations—starting with the worst of the worst.

Secretary Noem unleashed the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) to target the worst of the worst, 75% of their arrests are criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges. Secretary Noem rode with ICE agents on an operation in New York City that resulted in the arrest of a Tren de Aragua ringleader . The Secretary went on a successful operation in Northern Virginia that got MS-13 gang members, 18th Street gang members, and perpetrators of sexual crimes off our streets. Additionally, Secretary Noem went on an ICE operation in Phoenix that resulted in the arrest of human traffickers, drug smugglers, and 18th Street gang members .

with convictions or pending charges. DHS has secured 598 signed agreements with state and local partnerships under 287(g). Last week, the first 287(g) enforcement operation coordinated with state and federal law enforcement—Operation Tidal Wave— resulted in 1,120 arrests across Florida.

resulted in 1,120 arrests across Florida. Secretary Noem deputized the Texas National Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, members of the State Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to help with immigration operations.

the Texas National Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, members of the State Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to help with immigration operations. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS has arrested over 168,000 illegal aliens in 2025 alone, including more than 600 members of Tren de Aragua .

in 2025 alone, including . To fulfill President Trump’s promise to carry out mass deportations, DHS and Department of Defense (DOD) are detaining some of the most dangerous illegal aliens, including violent criminals and members of terrorist gangs, at Guantanamo Bay. Secretary Noem was the first Cabinet Secretary to visit Guantanamo Bay and see the facilities where the worst of the worst are being held.

and see the facilities where the worst of the worst are being held. At President Trump’s direction, DHS deported nearly 300 Tren de Aragua and MS-13 terrorists to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) Prison in El Salvador, where they no longer pose a threat to the American people.

in El Salvador, where they no longer pose a threat to the American people. While in El Salvador, Secretary Noem signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to update the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) between the U.S. and El Salvador. This agreement ensures fugitives’ criminal records are shared between America and El Salvador, so that criminals are not inadvertently released into American communities.

between the U.S. and El Salvador. This agreement ensures fugitives’ criminal records are shared between America and El Salvador, so that criminals are not inadvertently released into American communities. While in Colombia, Secretary Noem signed a Statement of Intent for Biometric Cooperation . This agreement facilitates the sharing of biometric data between our nations to better identify and prevent criminals and terrorists from our crossing borders. Biometric data sharing has already led to over 1,700 deportations and 1,000 arrests.

. This agreement facilitates the sharing of biometric data between our nations to better identify and prevent criminals and terrorists from our crossing borders. Biometric data sharing has already led to over 1,700 deportations and 1,000 arrests. President Trump ended the CBP One app that allowed more than one million aliens to illegally enter the U.S. Secretary Noem replaced this disastrous program with the CBP Home app, which has a new self-deportation reporting feature for aliens illegally in the country. So far, thousands of illegal aliens have used the app to self-deport.

that allowed more than one million aliens to illegally enter the U.S. Secretary Noem replaced this disastrous program with the for aliens illegally in the country. So far, thousands of illegal aliens have used the app to self-deport. The Trump Administration is enforcing the Alien Registration Act which requires aliens to register with the federal government. If illegal aliens fail to comply, they face fines and imprisonment.

Deportations have already exceeded 152,000 —this is just the beginning.

—this is just the beginning. Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS partnered with the Government of Uzbekistan to successfully deport over 100 illegal aliens from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This operation, in which Uzbekistan fully funded the deportation of their own nationals, underscores the deep security cooperation between our nations and sets a standard for U.S. alliances.

President Trump and Secretary Noem are putting the safety of Americans first and delivering justice for victims of illegal aliens and drug cartels.

Under the Secretary’s leadership, DHS is enforcing President Trump’s first major piece of legislation, the Laken Riley Act . This law mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, or any crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

. This law mandates the federal detention of illegal aliens who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, or any crime resulting in death or serious bodily injury. President Trump designated international drug cartels and other criminal gangs, such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations . This enables a whole-of-government approach to dismantle their drug and human trafficking operations. The days of unchecked cartel and gang violence are over.

. This enables a whole-of-government approach to dismantle their drug and human trafficking operations. The days of unchecked cartel and gang violence are over. Following the Secretary’s meeting with the Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Trump Administration extradited Eswin Mejia, an illegal alien arrested for killing 21-year-old Sarah Root in a drunk driving crash, from Honduras.

Eswin Mejia, an illegal alien in a drunk driving crash, from Honduras. President Trump and Secretary Noem reopened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office, which was shuttered by the Biden Administration. President Trump and Secretary Noem are standing up for the victims of illegal alien crime and ensuring they have access to much needed resources and support they deserve.

which was shuttered by the Biden Administration. President Trump and Secretary Noem are standing up for the victims of illegal alien crime and ensuring they have access to much needed resources and support they deserve. Secretary Noem has met with Angel families—including Alexis Nungaray, Sabine Durden-Coulter, Tammy Nobles, Maureen Maloney, and Agnes Gibboney—to hear their tragic stories and offer support from the Trump Administration.

President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring integrity and common sense to our legal immigration system.

DHS has returned the Temporary Protected Status immigration program to its original status: temporary. No longer will this program be abused and exploited by illegal aliens. Secretary Noem rescinded the previous administration’s extension of Venezuelan, Haitian, and Afghan TPS.

immigration program to its original status: temporary. No longer will this program be abused and exploited by illegal aliens. Secretary Noem rescinded the previous administration’s extension of Venezuelan, Haitian, and Afghan TPS. President Trump is returning common sense to our legal immigration system and national security by revoking visas of terrorist sympathizers. Those who glorify and support terrorists who kill Americans are not welcome in the U.S. Some examples include: ICE arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student who led activities aligned with Hamas and passed out pro-Hamas propaganda flyers. Dr. Rasha Alawieh was deported after she admitted to attending the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, a brutal terrorist who led Hezbollah and was responsible for killing hundreds of Americans. ICE arrested Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown foreign exchange student whose father-in-law is a senior advisor to Hamas.

Those who glorify and support terrorists who kill Americans are not welcome in the U.S. Some examples include: To keep America safe, DHS is now conducting enhanced vetting of visa applicants, including monitoring foreign aliens’ social media accounts to identify any support for terrorist organizations.

Under President Trump, Secretary Noem refocused DHS to its core mission of protecting the American homeland and eliminating government waste.

Secretary Noem has empowered our brave men and women in ICE, Border Patrol, and the Coast Guard to use common sense to do their jobs effectively.

to do their jobs effectively. DHS ensured a safe and secure Super Bowl for the more than 100,000 fans celebrating in New Orleans.

for the more than 100,000 fans celebrating in New Orleans. Secretary Noem is embracing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts to make sweeping cuts that eliminate government waste, return DHS to its core mission of protecting the homeland, and fulfill the Founders vision of returning power to the states. The USCG eliminated an ineffective information technology (IT) program, saving nearly $33 million , and is now focusing resources where they’re most needed to protect our homeland. The Trump Administration stopped aliens on the Terror Watchlist from receiving Medicaid benefits . Secretary Noem stopped the construction of a new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency headquarters building that was going to cost American taxpayers more than half a billion dollars.

efforts to make sweeping cuts that eliminate government waste, return DHS to its core mission of protecting the homeland, and fulfill the Founders vision of returning power to the states. Secretary Noem ended the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) FEMA grant program that was wasteful and ineffective. This resulted in nearly a billion dollars being directed to the Disaster Relief Fund.

that was wasteful and ineffective. This resulted in nearly a billion dollars being directed to the Disaster Relief Fund. To stop policies that were magnets for illegal immigration, DHS froze all funding to non-governmental organizations that facilitate illegal immigration and announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to ensure taxpayer dollars do not go to housing illegal aliens .

that facilitate illegal immigration and announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to . Secretary Noem ended collective bargaining for the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Transportation Security Officers, which constrained TSA’s chief mission to safeguard our transportation systems and keep Americans safe.

Bottom Line: Secretary Noem will continue fighting alongside President Trump every day to secure our border and keep American communities safe. This is just the beginning of a new Golden Age of America.