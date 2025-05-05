WYDOT awards contract for highway improvement project on WYO 51 near Rozet

GILLETTE, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has awarded a $2.8 million contract to Avail Valley Construction, LLC of Afton, Wyoming, to perform a mill and overlay project on WYO 51 between mile markers 136 and 143.

Avail Valley Construction is scheduled to mobilize the week of May 5, with milling operations anticipated to begin the week of May 12, weather permitting.

During the milling and paving operations, motorists can expect lane closures. Traffic will be guided through the work zone utilizing a pilot car and flaggers stationed at each end. A reduced speed limit can be expected within the construction zone. Additionally, a twelve-foot width restriction will be in place.

WYDOT anticipates the completion of this project by early July of 2025. Motorists are advised to plan for potential delays and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.