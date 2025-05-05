Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,288 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT awards contract for highway improvement project on WYO 51 near Rozet

 

GILLETTE, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has awarded a $2.8 million contract to Avail Valley Construction, LLC of Afton, Wyoming, to perform a mill and overlay project on WYO 51 between mile markers 136 and 143.

Avail Valley Construction is scheduled to mobilize the week of May 5, with milling operations anticipated to begin the week of May 12, weather permitting.

During the milling and paving operations, motorists can expect lane closures. Traffic will be guided through the work zone utilizing a pilot car and flaggers stationed at each end. A reduced speed limit can be expected within the construction zone. Additionally, a twelve-foot width restriction will be in place.

WYDOT anticipates the completion of this project by early July of 2025. Motorists are advised to plan for potential delays and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WYDOT awards contract for highway improvement project on WYO 51 near Rozet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more