Napco Stock Plunges 26.62%, Class Action Lawsuit Announced By Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC). This action is on behalf of investors who purchased Napco securities between February 5, 2024, and February 3, 2025, inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Napco made misleading statements about its financial performance, leading to a significant drop in the company's stock price.

Investors who suffered financial losses due to this alleged misrepresentation should act quickly. The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion is June 24, 2025. Those who believe they are eligible should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately to learn more about their rights and how to participate in this class action.

This legal action follows Napco's February 3, 2025, announcement of its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported a substantial decrease in hardware sales, primarily attributed to reduced sales from two major distributors. This downturn prompted Napco to retract its long-term EBITDA margin target of 45%. The subsequent market reaction was dramatic, with Napco's stock price plummeting $9.77 per share, representing a 26.62% decrease.

The lawsuit contends that Napco's statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading, failing to disclose the true extent of the issues impacting its sales and financial outlook. This alleged deception is believed to have artificially inflated the price of Napco securities, causing significant losses for investors.

If you purchased Napco securities during the Class Period and incurred losses, you may be entitled to compensation. Contact Wolf Haldenstein at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 to learn more about your legal options. Don't delay; the deadline of June 24, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion is fast approaching.

The spokesperson for Wolf Haldenstein stated, "The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Napco maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions." The law firm brings this vital issue to the forefront, seeking justice for the affected investors.

With their legacy stretching back to 1888, Wolf Haldenstein continues to stand firm in their quest for justice for those who have suffered financial setback because of these misrepresented statements.

Wolf Haldenstein is committed to ensuring that those who have suffered financial losses due to misrepresentation have their rightful place in court.

