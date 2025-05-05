$40M in Rewards. $3.7M Liquidity. Cedar Is Launching on Solana!

Backed by millions in past payouts and fresh liquidity, Cedar's Solana launch on May 6th 2025, 12pm EST delivers unmatched rewards and real-world utility.

The evolution of two Binance Smart Chain tokens, including the largest community-driven rewards token in history — distributing a staggering $40 million in BUSD directly to holders. No inflated APRs. No liquidity traps. Just real stablecoin-based income paid out on-chain.

Now Cedar is reborn — and it’s making its most important move yet: a fully revamped launch on Solana, designed for transparency, decentralization, and actual, tangible value for the people who hold it.

Cedar’s Triple Rewards Engine

As Cedar makes its move to Solana, it brings with it a uniquely structured system of three powerful ways for holders to earn real rewards — not just hype, but actual, on-chain value.

Liquidity Fee Sharing

Instead of LP fees going into the pockets of anonymous founders or early backers, Cedar flips the model. Their massive $3.7 million SOL-backed liquidity pool is designed to support deep, stable trading — and it’s the holders who benefit from the fee revenue, not some hidden team wallet. Pre-Funded Community Treasury

Cedar’s DAO already controls a nearly $1 million rewards fund, set aside to directly benefit the community. This isn’t a future roadmap promise — it’s real, existing capital, ready to be deployed as part of Cedar’s long-term reward plan. Ecosystem Revenue (Powered by Atlas Wallet)

Cedar’s first major utility, Atlas Wallet, has been in the works for over 2.5 years — and it’s almost ready to go live.

This isn’t a prototype; it’s a security-audited, user-tested, and fully developed product:

Audited by Kudelski Security (who audited Phantom Wallet) and by Certik , one of crypto’s top audit firms

(who audited Phantom Wallet) and by , one of crypto’s top audit firms Put through a full beta cycle with real users over a 12 month period.

Atlas is aiming high — toward the MetaMask and Phantom tier of wallets, where monthly revenues can hit $25 million or more. But what sets Cedar apart is this: profits from Atlas won’t go to a private company — they’ll flow back to the Cedar community. If you hold the token, you share in the upside.

A Project with Proven Loyalty and Leadership

Cedar is governed by an 11-member DAO, consisting of long-time project veterans — the same people who helped it distribute millions in stablecoin rewards in 2021. Unlike many new projects with mysterious teams, Cedar is built by people with a track record and a name in the community.

Solana has seen many launches. Cedar may be the first that combines real liquidity, real rewards, and real products into a fully decentralized offering with zero fluff.

Stay Ahead of the Curve:

About Cedar DAO

Cedar DAO is a decentralized finance project focused on delivering stable, community-powered rewards. Originally launched in 2021 on Binance Smart Chain, Cedar distributed $40 million in stablecoin-based payouts to users before preparing its next chapter. Now launching on Solana with $3.7M in $SOL liquidity and $1M in DAO-held rewards, Cedar brings real utility via Atlas Wallet — a premium, audited product that shares revenue with its holders. Built by a long-standing team and governed entirely by its community, Cedar is redefining what it means to launch on Solana.

About Atlas Wallet

Atlas Wallet is a secure, all-in-one crypto wallet built for today’s multi-chain world. Designed to support both everyday users and advanced crypto investors, Atlas provides seamless access to top networks including Solana, Ethereum, BSC, PulseChain, Bitcoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon, and Cronos. Whether you’re managing tokens, exploring DeFi, or storing assets long-term, Atlas brings best-in-class usability and security to every corner of the blockchain. It’s the only wallet most users will ever need — and the backbone of Cedar’s product-driven ecosystem.

