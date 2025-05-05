LeMaitre to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that David Roberts, President, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2024, at 5:00 PM PDT at the Encore at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com

