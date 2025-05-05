Precipitate to Present at the OTC’s Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 6th at 2:00pm (EST)

Precipitate invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precipitate Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Precipitate”) (TSXV: PRG, OTCQB: PREIF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s President & CEO, Jeffrey Wilson will present live at the OTC’s Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th.

DATE: May 6, 2025

PRESENTATION TIME: 2:00pm ET (11:00 am Pacific Standard Time)

PRESENTATION LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings with Company CEO, Jeffrey Wilson: Monday, May 5th, 12:00pm EST to 8:00pm EST Tuesday, May 6th, 12:00pm EST to 1:00pm EST Wednesday, May 7th, 12:00pm EST to 1:00pm EST and 5pm EST Thursday, May 8th, 12:00pm EST to 1:00pm EST Alternative times can be arranged directly





This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Precipitate Gold:

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in the Dominican Republic, including its 100% owned Juan de Herrera project located immediately adjacent to GoldQuest Mining’s Romero Project, its 100% owned Pueblo Grande project located immediately adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo mine operated by Barrick, and its 100% owned Ponton project located 30km east of the Pueblo Viejo mine. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company’s website www.precipitategold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Precipitate Gold Corp.,

“Jeffrey Wilson”

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Tel: 604-558-0335 Toll Free: 855-558-0335 investor@precipitategold.com

