Taxi Mom Headquarters presents the Taxi Mom McKinney Launch

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxi Mom, the leading safe and reliable child transportation service, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest franchise in McKinney, Texas, under the ownership of Lisa Jackson Jones. This location will be servicing the following schools: Brenda Calhoun Early School, Cockrill Middle School, Minshew Elementary School, Lawson Early Childhood School, Imagine International School, Wilmeth Elementary School, Hughes Elementary School, Baker Elementary School, McClure Elementary School, Reeves Elementary School, Frazier Elementary School, Serenity High School, Scott Johnson Middle School, McKinney Boyd High School, Vega Elementary School, Press Elementary School, Slaughter Elementary School, McKinney Christian Academy, Primrose School of Stone Brooke, and Stonebridge Academy.

With a commitment to providing a secure and dependable transport option for children, Taxi Mom is excited to expand its trusted services to local families. Lisa, a dedicated advocate for child safety and a vibrant member of the McKinney community, brings a wealth of experience and passion to her new role. “I am delighted to join the Taxi Mom family and look forward to helping families in McKinney ensure their children’s safe travel,” said Lisa Jackson-Jones. Taxi Mom will begin operations on April 21, 2025, making it easier than ever for parents to find reliable transportation for their children. For more information, visit www.taximom.com or contact 469-638-8988.

