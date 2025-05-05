Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ

New Book Explores Impact of “Extreme Entrepreneurs” Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ on Humanity.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an innovative exploration of influence and inspiration, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., presents “ Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ ”, a book that examines the profound effects of two pivotal figures on human history and thought. Emerick's work seeks to understand the essence of what it means to be an extreme entrepreneur, using Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ as prime examples of individuals who have dramatically reshaped society's landscapes.“Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” navigates through the concept of the soul and its ability to project influence onto others. The book positions Steve Jobs, with his revolutionary vision for technology, alongside Jesus Christ, whose teachings transformed fear into love, as cornerstones of entrepreneurship that transcend conventional boundaries. Jobs' introduction of technology as a "bicycle for the mind" democratized access to complex tools, while Christ's message of love and inner divinity offered a new paradigm for human existence.Tracy Emerick, Ph.D., brings to this work a rich background of experience and insight. As a retired professional who has penned two marketing books, led a direct marketing agency for two decades, and consulted on marketing and business development, Emerick offers a unique perspective on the subject. His commitment to public service, evident through his roles as a state representative, church moderator, and planning board chair, coupled with his extensive academic background in philosophy and business, enriches his exploration of entrepreneurship.Emerick's personal journey, marked by over fifty years of marriage, a family of two children and five grandchildren, and teaching roles at several universities, informs his nuanced understanding of leadership, innovation, and the human condition.“Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” is a reflection on the potential within each person to effect monumental change. Through this book, Emerick invites readers to consider the legacy of these figures and the essence of true entrepreneurship.For those interested in exploring the intersections of innovation, leadership, and human potential, “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” by Tracy Emerick, Ph.D. is available for purchase on leading book retailers like Amazon in eBook, hardcover, and paperback formats.About Inks & Bindings Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.