Governor Abbott Recognizes 2025 Travel And Tourism Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Record $97.5 Billion Visitor Spending, 62 Million Travelers In 2024

Governor Greg Abbott today proclaimed May 4‒10, 2025 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas and recognized the Texas travel and tourism industry as a critical economic driver and job creator across every region of the state.

“Texas is a top travel destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world, attracting a record 62 million travelers and $97.5 billion in visitor spending to our great state last year,” said Governor Abbott. “The travel industry drives almost $200 billion in economic opportunity for Texas businesses and supports 1.3 million jobs for hardworking Texans across our state. This Travel and Tourism Week, we celebrate the endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality and the positive economic impact on our communities. Together, we will continue to showcase what makes Texas the best state in the nation to live, work, and visit.”

A research study recently completed by Travel Texas shows a record-breaking 62 million travelers visited Texas in 2024 from across the country and around the world, alongside over 67 million Texas travelers visiting destinations within the state on overnight trips. With record visitor spending of $97.5 billion, the industry generated an economic impact of $199.5 billion and supported 1.3 million Texas jobs. Additionally, travel and tourism generated $9.2 billion in state and local taxes.

In Governor Abbott’s five-year statewide economic development strategic plan released earlier this year, the Hospitality, Tourism, and Culture Sector is one of 10 targeted industry sectors expected to drive continued economic growth and job creation across Texas regions.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state. Travelers can plan their next Texas trip by visiting TravelTexas.com.