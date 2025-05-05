Governor Abbott Announces Rockport-Fulton Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Rockport-Fulton has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to Rockport-Fulton on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

"Congratulations to Rockport-Fulton for their designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “This coastal region offers a variety of attractions and experiences for residents and tourists alike, significantly contributing to the local economy and providing great opportunities for exposure for musicians, songwriters, and other musical artists. This well-deserved recognition will only further the past successes by the people of Rockport-Fulton.”

“Being named a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a proud moment for Rockport-Fulton,” said Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center President and CEO Shelly Stuart. “This designation recognizes the deep-rooted passion for music that lives in our people and places and the potential it holds for our future. With this certification, we gain more than just recognition. We gain new tools and partnerships that will help grow our local music scene, support our venues and creatives, and enhance the cultural experience for both residents and visitors. This is another step in making Rockport-Fulton a thriving hub for creativity on the Texas Coast.”

“We are proud to be part of the community team to host the celebration of the Rockport-Fulton designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Rockport Songwriter Association board member Sandy Jumper. “This designation will have a positive impact on the musicians, songwriters, and venues in our area. The designation will also provide our area with support from the Texas Music Office to help bring in entertainment from across the state to our region. We are excited for the opportunity to grow the music industry in our community and look forward to future opportunities to increase awareness of our area’s diverse musical talent.”

“The designation of Rockport-Fulton as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a significant achievement that speaks to the collaborative spirit and cultural vitality of our region,” said Aransas County Judge Ray Garza. “Music is more than entertainment. It is an economic driver, a connector of communities, and a reflection of who we are. This certification not only honors the talent we have right here in Aransas County but also opens new doors for statewide partnerships and growth within the music and tourism industries. We are proud to support initiatives that enrich the quality of life for our residents and create lasting opportunities for the generations to come.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and the Rockport Songwriter Association will be held on May 9 at The Harbor Tent at Charlotte Plummer's and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Rockport-Fulton Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, May 9, 2025 at 4:00 PM

The Harbor Tent at Charlotte Plummer's

202 North Fulton Beach Road

Fulton, TX 78358

Inquiries may be directed to Sandy Jumper, Rockport Songwriter Association, (662) 587-4633, sgjumper61@gmail.com

Rockport-Fulton becomes the 82nd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.