Gibson Energy Reports 2025 First Quarter Results Driven by Record Infrastructure EBITDA and All-Time High Volumes at Gateway and Edmonton

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Key Highlights:

All-time high volumes at both the Gateway and Edmonton terminals drove record Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) of $155 million

of $155 million Realized recurring and non-recurring cost savings of approximately $6 million, increasing DCF per share in the first quarter by 7%, with line of sight to $18 million of total savings, relative to our target of over $25 million

Secured a strategic long-term partnership with Baytex Energy Corp. (“Baytex”)

Appointed Riley Hicks as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective February 4, 2025, and Dave Gosse as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to become effective May 20, 2025

Subsequent to the quarter, completed the Gateway dredging project safely, on time and on budget



“We are off to a solid start to 2025, delivering record quarterly Infrastructure EBITDA,” said Curtis Philippon, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our cost focus efforts continue to deliver results, and we are seeing great progress on our key capital projects at Gateway. With a revitalized leadership team in place and disciplined execution underway, we are well positioned to deliver a strong finish to the year.”

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $2,748 million decreased by $541 million in the first quarter, compared to $3,289 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the impact of reduced sales volumes and lower commodity prices within the Marketing segment

Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) of $155 million in the first quarter, a $4 million or 2% increase from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased throughput at the Edmonton Terminal and Gateway, and lower operating and other costs, partially offset by lower volume at the Hardisty Terminal, and the disposal of non-core assets in the prior period

of $155 million in the first quarter, a $4 million or 2% increase from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increased throughput at the Edmonton Terminal and Gateway, and lower operating and other costs, partially offset by lower volume at the Hardisty Terminal, and the disposal of non-core assets in the prior period Marketing Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) of $0 in the first quarter, a $33 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Crude Marketing business' lower contribution as continued increased demand for Canadian heavy oil has maintained steep backwardation and limited volatility, impacting storage, quality and time-based opportunities. For the Refined Products business, slightly stronger crack spreads during the quarter were offset by higher feedstock costs driven by continued strength in the WCS differential, as well as the impact of seasonal reduction in demand for asphalt products

of $0 in the first quarter, a $33 million decrease from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Crude Marketing business' lower contribution as continued increased demand for Canadian heavy oil has maintained steep backwardation and limited volatility, impacting storage, quality and time-based opportunities. For the Refined Products business, slightly stronger crack spreads during the quarter were offset by higher feedstock costs driven by continued strength in the WCS differential, as well as the impact of seasonal reduction in demand for asphalt products Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) on a consolidated basis of $142 million in the first quarter, a $28 million or 16% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower contributions from the Marketing segment and the other factors impacting segment EBITDA noted above, as well as the impact of unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments recorded in both periods

on a consolidated basis of $142 million in the first quarter, a $28 million or 16% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower contributions from the Marketing segment and the other factors impacting segment EBITDA noted above, as well as the impact of unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments recorded in both periods Net income of $50 million in the first quarter, a $9 million or 23% increase from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the impact of items affecting segment EBITDA noted above as well as lower general and administrative costs primarily due to executive transition and restructuring costs in the prior period, partially offset by higher corporate foreign exchange losses

Distributable Cash Flow ( 1) of $91 million in the first quarter, a $24 million or 21% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA from the Marketing segment, partially offset by increased Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA

of $91 million in the first quarter, a $24 million or 21% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA from the Marketing segment, partially offset by increased Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA Dividend Payout ratio ( 2) on a trailing twelve-month basis of 77%, which is within the 70% – 80% target range

on a trailing twelve-month basis of 77%, which is within the 70% – 80% target range Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(2) ratio of 3.7x at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.5x at March 31, 2024, primarily due to lower contributions from the Company's Marketing segment and higher interest expenses compared to the same period last year

Strategic Developments:

Appointed Riley Hicks as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 4, 2025; Riley joined Gibson in 2018 and has held various finance and commercial roles, including most recently Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Marketing and Strategy

Entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Baytex; under the initial 10-year take-or-pay and area dedication agreement, Gibson will invest approximately $50 million in new liquids infrastructure and Baytex will direct production to Gibson’s core Edmonton terminal, enhancing the Company’s quality of cash flows

Surpassed a major safety milestone, with over 9 million hours worked without a lost time injury

Subsequent to the quarter, Dave Gosse was appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to become effective May 20, 2025; with more than 30 years of operational and engineering leadership, in roles including President of Energy Transfer Canada, Dave adds strong expertise to Gibson’s executive team

Subsequent to the quarter, successfully completed the dredging project at Gateway safely, on time and on budget, making Gateway one of only two terminals in Texas capable of loading up to 1.6 million barrels on a Very Large Crude Carrier and up to full capacity on a Suezmax vessel



(1) Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Specified Financial Measures” section of this release.

(2) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and dividend payout ratio are non-GAAP financial ratios. See the “Specified Financial Measures” section of this release.

Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements

The 2025 first quarter Management’s Discussion and Analysis and unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements provide a detailed explanation of Gibson’s financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. These documents are available at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2025 first quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:

Registration at least five minutes prior to the conference call is recommended.

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Supplementary Information

Gibson has also made available certain supplementary information regarding the 2025 first quarter financial and operating results, available at www.gibsonenergy.com.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ‘‘anticipate’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘contemplate’’, ‘‘continue’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘expect’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘propose’’, ‘‘might’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘shall’’, ‘‘project’’, ‘‘should’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘predict’’, ‘‘forecast’’, ‘‘pursue’’, ‘‘potential’’ and ‘‘capable’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, future cost savings to be realized by the Company, the future effective date of appointment of the Company’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, results through the remainder of the current fiscal year, and the capital expenditure in relation to the project with Baytex, and Gibson’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of such project, including the enhancement of the quality of the Company’s cash flows. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2025, and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 5, 2025, as filed on SEDAR+ and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

(403) 776-3077

investor.relations@gibsonenergy.com

Media Relations

(403) 476-6334

communications@gibsonenergy.com

Specified Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Management considers these to be important supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and believes these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in industries with similar capital structures.

For further details on these specified financial measures, including relevant reconciliations, see the "Specified Financial Measures" section of the Company’s MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, which is incorporated by reference herein and is available on Gibson's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and Gibson's website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

a) Adjusted EBITDA



Noted below is the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures of the Company's segmented and consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three months ended March 31, Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and

Adjustments Total ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment profit 154,079 145,663 13,860 19,381 — — 167,939 165,044 Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments (455 ) 4,149 (13,746 ) 14,217 — — (14,201 ) 18,366 General and administrative — — — — (14,323 ) (21,920 ) (14,323 ) (21,920 ) Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 1,173 1,481 — — — — 1,173 1,481 Executive transition and restructuring costs — — — — 2,405 7,135 2,405 7,135 Renewable power purchase agreement — — — — (806 ) — (806 ) — Adjusted EBITDA 154,797 151,293 114 33,598 (12,724 ) (14,785 ) 142,187 170,106





Three months ended March 31,

($ thousands) 2025 2024 Net Income 49,953 40,489 Income tax expense 14,044 12,455 Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges 42,532 43,431 Finance costs, net 33,658 35,403 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (14,201 ) 18,366 Unrealized loss on renewable power purchase agreement 6,787 9,476 Share-based compensation 3,128 5,064 Acquisition and integration costs — 1,305 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees 1,173 1,481 Corporate foreign exchange loss (gain) and other 2,708 (4,499 ) Executive transition and restructuring costs 2,405 7,135 Adjusted EBITDA 142,187 170,106





b) Distributable Cash Flow



The following is a reconciliation of distributable cash flow from operations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31,

($ thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 121,852 192,833 Adjustments: Changes in non-cash working capital and taxes paid 15,417 (26,078 ) Replacement capital (5,808 ) (4,372 ) Cash interest expense, including capitalized interest (31,549 ) (33,878 ) Acquisition and integration costs(1) — 1,305 Executive transition and restructuring costs(1) 2,405 — Lease payments (6,317 ) (8,034 ) Current income tax (5,226 ) (7,312 ) Distributable cash flow 90,774 114,464





c) Dividend Payout Ratio



Twelve months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Distributable cash flow 351,583 392,853 Dividends declared 270,630 247,946 Dividend payout ratio 77 % 63 %





d) Net Debt To Adjusted EBITDA Ratio



Twelve months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Current and long-term debt 2,619,116 2,643,464 Lease liabilities 47,752 58,480 Less: unsecured hybrid debt (450,000 ) (450,000 ) Less: cash and cash equivalents (46,090 ) (108,858 ) Net debt 2,170,778 2,143,086 Adjusted EBITDA 582,223 605,095 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.7 3.5





