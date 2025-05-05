TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Date Change for its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that the company has rescheduled the date of its first quarter 2025 results. The Company will now issue their earnings results after the market close on Monday, May 12, 2025, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-8291, or for international callers, 1-201-689-8345. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853, or for international callers, 1-201-612-7415. The passcode for the replay is 13752924. The replay will be available until May 26, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tpicomposites.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind market. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S., France, United Kingdom, and Spain.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742

