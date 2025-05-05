Submit Release
Fabrinet Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Record Third Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance Range

BANGKOK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2025.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We had a very strong third quarter with revenue of $872 million dollars, which was above our guidance range. We delivered another strong telecom performance with growth that more than offset an anticipated sequential decline in datacom revenue. Our team continued to execute very well, producing non-GAAP EPS that also exceeded our guidance. Looking ahead, we remain optimistic and confident in our ability to deliver strong execution in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2026.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

  • Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $871.8 million, compared to $731.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $81.3 million, compared to $80.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.25, compared to $2.21 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP Results

  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $91.2 million, compared to $87.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $2.52, compared to $2.39 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 5, 2025, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter ending June 27, 2025, as follows:

  • Fabrinet expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $860 million to $900 million.
  • GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.47, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70, based on approximately 36.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding. 

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

What:   Fabrinet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Call
When:   May 5, 2025
Time:   5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call and Replay:   https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism and confidence in our ability to deliver strong execution in the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2026; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, automotive, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 4, 2025. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, we use some of these non-GAAP financial measures to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude: share-based compensation expenses; severance payment and others; restructuring and other related costs; legal and litigation; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, minus capital expenditures (purchase of property, plant and equipment). We use free cash flow to measure our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ir@fabrinet.com



FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) March 28,
2025 		  June 28,
2024
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,905     $ 409,973  
Short-term investments   643,772       448,630  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,255 and $1,629, respectively   658,301       592,452  
Inventories   531,338       463,206  
Prepaid expenses   19,396       10,620  
Other current assets   84,731       87,810  
Total current assets   2,244,443       2,012,691  
Non-current assets      
Property, plant and equipment, net   354,489       307,240  
Intangibles, net   2,173       2,321  
Operating right-of-use assets   6,021       5,336  
Deferred tax assets   11,589       10,446  
Other non-current assets   586       485  
Total non-current assets   374,858       325,828  
Total Assets $ 2,619,301     $ 2,338,519  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities      
Trade accounts payable   521,226       441,835  
Fixed assets payable   33,101       14,380  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   1,709       1,355  
Income tax payable   8,090       3,937  
Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses   24,170       22,116  
Accrued expenses   32,420       19,916  
Other payables   54,331       54,403  
Total current liabilities   675,047       557,942  
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred tax liability   1,371       4,895  
Operating lease liability, non-current portion   4,012       3,635  
Severance liabilities   28,337       24,093  
Other non-current liabilities   3,340       2,209  
Total non-current liabilities   37,060       34,832  
Total Liabilities   712,107       592,774  
Shareholders’ equity      
Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024)          
Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,596,609 shares and 39,457,462 shares issued as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively; and 35,830,476 shares and 36,145,242 shares outstanding as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively)   396       395  
Additional paid-in capital   229,957       222,044  
Less: Treasury shares (3,766,133 shares and 3,312,220 shares as of March 28, 2025 and June 28, 2024, respectively)   (337,798 )     (234,323 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   8,549       (3,141 )
Retained earnings   2,006,090       1,760,770  
Total Shareholders’ Equity   1,907,194       1,745,745  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,619,301     $ 2,338,519  
 



FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024 		  March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024
Revenues $ 871,799     $ 731,535     $ 2,509,635     $ 2,129,706  
Cost of revenues   (769,616 )     (640,600 )     (2,207,577 )     (1,866,037 )
Gross profit   102,183       90,935       302,058       263,669  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (22,063 )     (19,628 )     (65,300 )     (59,373 )
Restructuring and other related costs   (1,264 )           (1,367 )      
Operating income   78,856       71,307       235,391       204,296  
Interest income   10,145       8,509       32,392       22,155  
Interest expense         (26 )           (107 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net   (2,675 )     3,348       (5,728 )     (25 )
Other income (expense), net   (30 )     175       (111 )     60  
Income before income taxes   86,296       83,313       261,944       226,379  
Income tax expense   (5,006 )     (2,397 )     (16,624 )     (11,264 )
Net income   81,290       80,916       245,320       215,115  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:              
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   3,350       (1,739 )     9,647       2,155  
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments   1,790       (7,328 )     907       1,062  
Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost         137             271  
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment   1,060       75       1,136       (31 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   6,200       (8,855 )     11,690       3,457  
Net comprehensive income $ 87,490     $ 72,061     $ 257,010     $ 218,572  
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 2.26     $ 2.23     $ 6.80     $ 5.93  
Diluted $ 2.25     $ 2.21     $ 6.75     $ 5.88  
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)              
Basic   35,914       36,250       36,094       36,278  
Diluted   36,172       36,603       36,327       36,574  
                               



FABRINET
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
 
  Nine Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income for the period $ 245,320     $ 215,115  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   39,223       36,602  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangibles   (39 )     (147 )
Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments   (3,435 )     (2,317 )
(Reversal of) allowance for expected credit losses   (374 )     1,874  
Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts   4,067       (2,135 )
Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps         (198 )
Share-based compensation   24,903       21,440  
Customer warrant   3,929        
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)   (4,182 )     1,125  
Other non-cash expenses   82       193  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Trade accounts receivable   (65,271 )     (54,089 )
Inventories   (68,132 )     65,442  
Other current assets and non-current assets   (2,357 )     (33,548 )
Trade accounts payable   79,196       48,268  
Income tax payable   4,180       (1,068 )
Accrued expenses   12,643       1,493  
Other payables   (152 )     29,309  
Severance liabilities   2,131       2,249  
Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities   1,540       476  
Net cash provided by operating activities   273,272       330,084  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of short-term investments   (304,189 )     (268,461 )
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments         10,000  
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments   122,129       173,120  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (70,668 )     (34,825 )
Purchase of intangibles   (514 )     (768 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   116       2,319  
Net cash used in investing activities   (253,126 )     (118,615 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of long-term borrowings         (9,141 )
Repurchase of ordinary shares           (103,475 )             (35,943 )
Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units   (20,918 )     (12,716 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (124,393 )     (57,800 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (104,247 )   $ 153,669  
Movement in cash and cash equivalents      
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period $ 409,973     $ 231,368  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (104,247 )     153,669  
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents   1,179       74  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 306,905     $ 385,111  
Non-cash investing and financing activities      
Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 33,101     $ 9,229  
               



FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024 		  March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024
Revenues $ 871,799       $ 731,535       $ 2,509,635       $ 2,129,706    
                               
Gross profit (GAAP) $ 102,183   11.7 %   $ 90,935   12.4 %   $ 302,058   12.0 %   $ 263,669   12.4 %
Share-based compensation expenses   2,221         1,561         7,883         5,427    
Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 104,404   12.0 %   $ 92,496   12.6 %   $ 309,941   12.4 %   $ 269,096   12.6 %


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit and GAAP Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(in thousands of U.S. dollars) March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024 		  March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024
Revenues $ 871,799       $ 731,535       $ 2,509,635       $ 2,129,706    
                               
Operating profit (GAAP) $ 78,856   9.0 %   $ 71,307   9.7 %   $ 235,391   9.4 %   $ 204,296   9.6 %
Share-based compensation expenses   7,783         6,726         24,903         21,440    
Restructuring and other related costs   1,264                 1,367            
Legal and litigation   827                 827            
Severance payment and others                   748            
Operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 88,730   10.2 %   $ 78,033   10.7 %   $ 263,236   10.5 %   $ 225,736   10.6 %
 
 
 
 


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024 		  March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net income   Diluted EPS   Net income   Diluted EPS   Net income   Diluted EPS   Net income   Diluted EPS
GAAP measures $ 81,290   $ 2.25   $ 80,916   $ 2.21   $ 245,320   $ 6.75   $ 215,115   $ 5.88
Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS:                              
Related to cost of revenues:                              
Share-based compensation expenses   2,221     0.06     1,561     0.04     7,883     0.22     5,427     0.15
Total related to cost of revenues   2,221     0.06     1,561     0.04     7,883     0.22     5,427     0.15
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:                              
Share-based compensation expenses   5,562     0.16     5,165     0.14     17,020     0.47     16,013     0.44
Legal and litigation   827     0.02             827     0.02        
Severance payment and others                   748     0.02        
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses   6,389     0.18     5,165     0.14     18,595     0.51     16,013     0.44
Related to other income and expense:                              
Restructuring and other related costs   1,264     0.03             1,367     0.04        
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs           8     0.00             24     0.00
Total related to other income and expense   1,264     0.03     8     0.00     1,367     0.04     24     0.00
Total related to net income & EPS   9,874     0.27     6,734     0.18     27,845     0.77     21,464     0.59
Non-GAAP measures $ 91,164   $ 2.52   $ 87,650   $ 2.39   $ 273,165   $ 7.52   $ 236,579   $ 6.47
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share (in thousands of shares)                              
GAAP diluted shares       36,172         36,603         36,327         36,574
Non-GAAP diluted shares       36,172         36,603         36,327         36,574
                                       


FABRINET
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
 
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024 		  March 28,
2025 		  March 29,
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 74,186     $ 100,870     $ 273,272     $ 330,084  
Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (28,518 )     (13,589 )     (70,668 )     (34,825 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow   $ 45,668     $ 87,281     $ 202,604     $ 295,259  
 


FABRINET
GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 27, 2025
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
 
  Diluted
EPS
GAAP net income per diluted share $2.32 to $2.47
Related to cost of revenues:  
Share-based compensation expenses 0.08
Total related to cost of revenues 0.08
Related to selling, general and administrative expenses:  
Share-based compensation expenses 0.15
Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.15
Total related to net income & EPS 0.23
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $2.55 to $2.70

