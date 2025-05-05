Indoor Air Quality Matters: A Market Poised for Growth

“The U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market is rapidly growing as more people and businesses invest in air purifiers, ventilation systems, and filtration solutions to create healthier indoor spaces. Rising awareness of air pollution, allergies, and respiratory health is driving demand for cleaner, safer air indoors.”

Boston, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market was valued at $10.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from $10.5 billion in 2024 to $12.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 through 2029.

This report examines the U.S. indoor air quality (IAQ) market by type, product, and end-use industry, including residential, commercial, industrial, and specialized sectors. It explores technological innovations, regulations, economic trends, and patent analysis. The study includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and discussions of emerging technologies, and macroeconomic factors. Regional analysis covers the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West, highlighting demand drivers. It also profiles key IAQ providers, using 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and market forecasts through 2029 in million-dollar values.

Interesting facts:

The 2024 State of the Air report reveals that over 131.2 million Americans live in areas with dangerous ozone or particle pollution, posing serious health risks.

The EPA’s Science Advisory Board ranks indoor air pollution as among the top five environmental threats to public health.

According to the World Health Organization, household air pollution contributes to 3 million premature deaths annually worldwide.

Factors contributing to the market’s growth include:

Supportive government regulations for improving indoor air quality: Government regulations promote better indoor air quality through stricter standards, incentives, and policies to reduce pollution. Growing consumer awareness of the need for IAQ products: Increasing consumer awareness and the prioritization of healthier and cleaner living environments are driving demand for IAQ products. Increase in indoor air pollution: Rising indoor air pollution is driven by poor ventilation, pollutants, and modern lifestyles. Technological developments in IAQ products: Advances in IAQ technology are enhancing air purification, filtration, and monitoring for healthier indoor environments.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $10.2 billion Market size forecast $12.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% (by Value) from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Type, product type, end-use industry, and region Regions covered Northeast, Midwest, South, and West regions Market drivers Supportive government regulations for improving IAQ.

Growing consumer awareness of the need for IAQ products.

Increase in indoor air pollution.

Technological developments in IAQ products.

Questions addressed:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The projected market size in 2029 is $12.9 billion, and the market’s CAGR is 4.3% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Supportive government regulations, growing consumer awareness, and an increase in indoor air pollution are driving the market’s growth.

What segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by type, product, end-use industry and region.

Which product type segment will dominate the market during the forecast period?

The dominant product type will be air purifiers.

Which region has the largest market share?

The South region has the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

Aprilaire

Beyond By Aerus

Blueair

Camfil

Carrier

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Lennox International Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Panasonic Corp.

Rectorseal

RGF Environmental Group Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Trane Technologies Plc.

