The Hospitality Show Recognized for Fast Growth by Trade Show Executive, Wins Two Fastest 50 Grand Awards

2025 Event Takes Place October 26-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Subscribe for event announcements at www.thehospitalityshow.com.

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show, the groundbreaking event designed to empower the hospitality industry, has been recognized with two Fastest 50 Grand Awards by Trade Show Executive:

Fastest-Growing Show by Percentage of Growth in Net Square Feet (79% growth in net square feet)

(79% growth in net square feet) Outstanding Fastest 50 Newcomer (49.5% blended growth)

Produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The Hospitality Show was created to help the industry operate more efficiently and profitably. Designed as a strategic blend of conference and exhibition, it filled a critical void in the industry by bringing hotel owners, operators, management companies, and key industry stakeholders together to address the growing complexity of running hotels. This recognition highlights The Show’s rapid growth and its unique ability to unite the full hospitality ecosystem through an innovative and impactful format.

Key features of the award-winning event:

Strong attendance: The 2024 event welcomed 4,800 attendees from across the hospitality sector, marking a 26% increase in attendance. Attendees included C-suite executives, owners, operators, management companies, hotel brands and technology leaders.

Buzzing show floor: The Show featured 460 exhibitors, marking a staggering 43% growth, offering cutting-edge solutions and serving as a prime environment for face-to-face networking and product demonstrations.

The Show featured 460 exhibitors, marking a staggering 43% growth, offering cutting-edge solutions and serving as a prime environment for face-to-face networking and product demonstrations. Powerhouse speaker lineup: The event showcased over 100 influential industry leaders, including José Andrés, renowned Chef, Restaurateur, and Humanitarian; Mario Bass, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, Visit San Antonio; Leanne Harwood, Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts; Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; and Erin Andrews, FOX Sports Broadcaster. These speakers inspired and engaged attendees, offering invaluable insights into industry challenges and innovations.



The Hospitality Show 2025 will take place October 26-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, with even more opportunities for profit-focused learning, sourcing and networking:

Robust attendance : 4,500+ attendees expected, with 42% representing hotel owners, operators and managers.

4,500+ attendees expected, with 42% representing hotel owners, operators and managers. Expanded networking: Over 14 hours of networking opportunities, from receptions and peer-led discussions to curated 1:1 meetings through the new THS Connect program, helping attendees foster meaningful connections that drive business forward.

Jam-packed show floor: 400+ industry partners and vendors showcasing tools and solutions to elevate guest experience, engage the workforce, streamline operations and grow profitability.

400+ industry partners and vendors showcasing tools and solutions to elevate guest experience, engage the workforce, streamline operations and grow profitability. Actionable education: 100+ expert speakers delivering practical insights, takeaways and tangible tips across four content stages.

“We are extremely honored to have been recognized by Trade Show Executive for The Hospitality Show two years in a row. We look forward to welcoming hotel owners, operators, management companies and key industry stakeholders to collaborate and address the growing complexity of running hotels this Fall in Denver,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality and Wellness.

“Since it was launched just a few years ago, The Hospitality Show has proven to be a must-attend event for hotel industry leaders, offering unparalleled opportunities to learn new ways to enhance revenue, optimize operations, and bolster guest satisfaction,” said Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “I’m thrilled that the event was recognized by Trade Show Executive for its growing importance and I’m confident that the October 2025 event will be even more powerful for attendees.”

Additionally, last year, The Hospitality Show won the Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award for best new launch.

To learn more about available sponsorship opportunities, submit an inquiry or download the Sponsorship Prospectus.

For more information, visit www.thehospitalityshow.com. For program updates, sign up to receive The Hospitality Show newsletter here and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2025 takes place October 26-28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

Media Contact:

Christine Johnson

The Hospitality Show

cjohnson@questex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

