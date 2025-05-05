Press Release: Governor McKee, Congressional Delegation, RIDOT and QDC Break Ground on Route 4 'Missing Move' Project

Governor Dan McKee, Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr., and Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) Managing Director Steven King today joined with state and local officials to break ground on one of RIDOT's newest projects, the I-95 "Missing Move" and Quonset Ramps Construction Project.

This $144 million project has been in discussion for decades. It includes construction of two critical ramps that were never built when Route 4 was constructed in the 1960s and will afford direct highway connections between I-95 North and Route 4 South, and Route 4 North and I-95 South. The project also will make numerous improvements at and near the Quonset Business Park, the state's largest industrial park.

RIDOT was able to move forward with this project after receiving an $81 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA).

"This project has been talked about for decades, and today, we're finally turning words into action," said Governor Dan McKee. "This crucial infrastructure investment will improve traffic flow and unlock economic potential at Quonset—one of our state's major job creators. I want to thank Rhode Island's congressional delegation and all of our partners for helping us move this project forward."

"This is a big win for drivers because it will improve efficiency, shorten commutes, and reduce congestion while also improving access for truck and freight operators approaching Quonset Business Park," said Senator Reed. "This was a collaborative effort that builds upon decades of federal investment into Quonset. I was pleased to help lay the groundwork for this project by securing a $4-million planning grant in 2020."

"The INFRA Program I championed through the Environment and Public Works Committee and into law is supporting a slew of major infrastructure projects across Rhode Island," said Senator Whitehouse, who worked to create the INFRA Program to help meet Rhode Island's need for large-scale infrastructure investments. "Today's INFRA Grant-funded groundbreaking will support continued economic growth at Quonset and finally add the missing move to go between Route 4 and I-95."

"By finally connecting Route 4 North to I-95 South, we will reduce congestion, improve safety, and make daily travel easier for tens of thousands of people every day," said Congressman Magaziner. "I am pleased that we are able to deliver this meaningful federal funding for a local project like this and I am committed to continuing to fight for every federal dollar we can secure for Rhode Island."

"Today's announcement will improve our transportation system to benefit Ocean State residents, businesses, and visitors alike. I'm proud to have worked with our delegation to secure $81 million in federal funding to support the "Missing Move" and Quonset Ramps Construction Project," said Congressman Amo. "This investment in Rhode Island's infrastructure will make life easier and safer for all those who travel through I-95 and Route 4."

"Once again our Congressional delegation put their shoulders into the federal grants process and helped Rhode Island get this funding so we can finally build these missing ramps," Director Alviti said. "Their construction will reduce travel times, provide more efficient movement of freight traffic and alleviate congestion and delays, especially at the Division Street/South County Trail intersection which is overloaded with traffic that has had no choice but to use local roads to make certain connections between I-95 and Route 4."

"Quonset Business Park is known for its convenient network of land, sea, air and rail infrastructure. By better connecting Route 403 to the West Davisville portion of the Business Park, getting to and moving throughout Quonset will be easier than it has ever been before," said QDC Managing Director King. "I offer my sincere thanks to our federal delegation for delivering the funding to alleviate local traffic and create a more convenient commuting experience for the nearly 15,000 people who come to work at the Business Park each day."

The project is divided into two main components. The first portion to be constructed includes three ramps on Route 403 in North Kingstown to connect the Quonset Business Park's west Davisville district. The project also includes a new roundabout south of Route 403 at Compass Circle. The improvements will provide improved connectivity to all parts of the Business Park and add in ramps that were not included in the Route 403 reconstruction project in the late 2000s. These will be complete in summer 2026.

The second component, which will begin construction in early 2026, includes the missing moves at the I-95/Route 4 interchange in Warwick. RIDOT will build a new flyover bridge to link Route 4 North to I-95 South. The ramp will use an existing right-of-way for an at-grade link between I-95 North and Route 4 South. The missing moves are expected to be done in summer 2027.

To compensate for the missing ramps, RIDOT has made numerous adjustments to the traffic signals on Division Street and at its intersection with South County Trail (Route 2). As the area has continued to be developed, especially the growth at the nearby New England Institute of Technology campus, traffic and congestion has steadily increased. The Division Street/South County Trail intersection alone is the site of 60 crashes per year.

RIDOT also will make safety improvements on I-95 South at the Route 2 interchange on the Warwick/West Warwick line. RIDOT will rebuild the entrance to the Route 2 South to I-95 South ramp so those traveling on Route 2 North can use it. With that ramp accommodating both northbound and southbound traffic on Route 2, RIDOT will permanently close the Route 2 North to I-95 South ramp, removing a weaving conflict on I-95 South.

All these new ramps will give passenger vehicles, heavy trucks and other freight traffic freeway access without using local roads while reducing emissions from idling vehicles. The improved access also will make the Business Park more attractive to companies who wish to locate there.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. Final completion of the entire project is expected in spring 2028.

The Missing Move project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.