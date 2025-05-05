Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency - Notice of Public Hearing

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (April 3, 2025) - Under IC 4-22-2-23, notice is hereby given that on April 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET, at the MADE @ Plainfield, 1610 Reeves Road, Plainfield, IN 46168, the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency (IGBWLA ) will hold a public hearing on Rule adoptions to 824 IAC 2-2-3, 2-4-4, 2-4-8, 2-13-2, and 2-4-15 concerning failure to respond, net worth, bond, deferred pricing agreements and current ratio.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive comments from the public prior to consideration of adoption of these rules by the IGBWLA. All interested persons are invited and will be given reasonable opportunity to express their views concerning the proposed rule adoptions.

If IGBWLA does not receive substantive comments during the public comment period or public hearing, the rule may be adopted with text that is the same as or does not substantially differ from the proposed rule.

The public may attend the IGBWLA meeting in person or join by Microsoft Teams.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 671 964 34#

Copies of these rules are now on file at the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency at One North Capitol Avenue, Suite 600 Indianapolis, IN 46204 and are open for public inspection and copying.



