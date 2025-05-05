Wildlife Drive at Roseau River Wildlife Management Area open May 17-18 (published May 5, 2025)

The 27-mile Wildlife Drive within the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area will be open to the public on Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. The self-guided tour traverses wetland, woodland, brushland, grassland and farmland habitats, providing visitors wildlife viewing and photography opportunities during the spring bird migration, as well as additional fishing access to the WMA pools.

Roseau River WMA is managed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and located 20 miles northwest of Roseau. The Wildlife Drive can be easily accessed at the main dike road, located one and three-quarter miles south of the WMA headquarters on Roseau County Road 3. Only motor vehicles licensed for use on public highways are permitted on WMA roads. The gate will be opened prior to sunrise on May 17 and closed at sunset on May 18.

The dike roads are graveled and can become slippery when wet. Roads may be closed on short notice if hazardous conditions occur. Visitors can call the Roseau River WMA headquarters, 218-452-7610, for information on road conditions and closures. Ask for Tom Enright, wildlife manager, or Evangelin Von Boeckman, assistant wildlife manager. For a visitor’s map or more information, visit Roseau River WMA page.