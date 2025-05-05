Evolved Extraction Solutions Announces Strategic Expansion in U.S. Market Amid Industry Shakeup

Following the closure of ExtractionTek Stainless and Precision Extraction, Evolved emerges as the financially strong, forward-focused partner—with cross-compatible technology, new U.S. leadership, and end-to-end operational support.

Vancouver, BC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolved Extraction Solutions, North America’s leading cannabis extraction technology provider, today announced the next phase of its U.S. expansion strategy, marked by substantial investments in localized infrastructure, industry talent, and supply chain solutions. This announcement comes at a critical inflection point for the sector, as two prominent suppliers—ExtractionTek Stainless (ETS) and Precision Extraction—have recently exited the market.

“In a time of instability for many, Evolved is accelerating,” said Adam Temple, CEO of Evolved Extraction Solutions. “We are well-capitalized, growing, and stepping up to provide the extraction industry with the technology, service, and stability it needs to move forward confidently.”

Key Highlights of Evolved’s U.S. Expansion:

Financial Strength & Long-Term Stability

Evolved remains privately owned, financially secure, and rapidly expanding. With a strong foundation and scalable growth strategy, the company is well positioned to serve the industry for years to come.

Seamless Compatibility with ETS & Precision Systems

Evolved’s Genome Hydrocarbon Extraction Platform is fully compatible with existing ETS and Precision systems—allowing extractors to upgrade their current infrastructure with cutting-edge 2025 technologies without costly overhauls.

“We’ve engineered our solutions to integrate seamlessly into legacy hardware,” said Temple. “If you're running ETS or Precision equipment, we can bring it up to date—quickly, efficiently, and affordably.”

Turnkey Facility Builds: Site Planning, Engineering, Commissioning

In addition to system upgrades, Evolved offers full-service support for new extraction site builds. From architectural planning to equipment installation and commissioning, clients benefit from a streamlined process and a single, strategic partner.

U.S. Operations, Local Inventory, and American Banking

All U.S. business is conducted through Evolved’s American entity, offering streamlined payments and compliance. Inventory hubs are being established in key markets to support short lead-time fulfillment, reducing downtime and protecting production schedules.

Expanding U.S. Team with Industry Veterans

Evolved is proud to welcome Swiss Wilhelm and Nikki McGinley—both formerly of ExtractionTek Stainless—to its U.S.-based team. These respected professionals bring deep industry knowledge and trusted relationships with American extractors.

“Swiss and Nikki will play a pivotal role in maintaining supply chain continuity and delivering high-touch service for former ETS clients, as well as new and existing Evolved customers across the United States,” said Temple.



About Evolved Extraction Solutions

Evolved Extraction Solutions is the trusted strategic partner for cannabis extraction businesses across North America. With advanced, modular extraction systems, industry-best service, and a people-first approach, Evolved empowers operators to adapt, grow, and thrive in a competitive and rapidly changing marketplace. From retrofitting legacy systems to designing turnkey facilities, Evolved is the partner extractors can rely on for the long haul.

Media Contact:

Isamar Sarmiento

Isamar@evolvedextraction.com

+1 (778) 918-7591

