Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a multistate letter to U.S. Senate leaders in support of President Trump’s nomination of Ed Martin to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Ed Martin’s impressive qualifications and background, commitment to the rule of law, and proven track record make crystal clear that he is exactly the right choice to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. As interim U.S. Attorney since January 20, he has substantially increased prosecutions of firearm trafficking, drug distribution, and violence offenses, which the Indiana-led letter notes has resulted in a 25 percent drop in violent crime in D.C. in just a few months.

He has also worked to end the blatant weaponization of government that occurred in the D.C U.S. Attorney’s Office under the corrupt Biden Administration. The letter concludes by calling on the Senate to ignore the false attacks being used to try and stop Mr. Martin’s nomination and swiftly confirm him to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

“Ed Martin is a principled conservative who is committed to keeping D.C. safe, protecting the rule of law, and prosecuting violent criminals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I’m proud to stand with President Trump in supporting Ed Martin to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and it’s vital that the Senate confirm him as soon as possible. He’s done incredible work to bolster public safety in our nation’s capital and end the lawfare that took place under the corrupt Biden Administration, and we cannot allow that progress to be reversed.”

