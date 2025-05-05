Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Commends Virginia for Leading the Nation in Reducing Fentanyl Overdoses

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin for tackling the fentanyl crisis head-on through a sweeping set of initiatives, including: It Only Takes One; One Pill Can Kill; Right Help, Right Now; Operation FREE; Operation Bold Blue Line; Operation Ceasefire; and, the Violent Crime Reduction Strategy. Together, these efforts have made Virginia a national leader in combating overdose deaths by disrupting cartel-driven drug trafficking, strengthening penalties, expanding access to treatment, educating families, and making communities safer. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Virginia’s historic achievement in driving down fentanyl-related overdose deaths is proof that determined leadership and comprehensive action save lives. Governor and First Lady Youngkin understand that the fentanyl crisis is not just a public health emergency, but part of a wider web of dangerous supply chains, from terrorist cartels flooding our streets with deadly opioids to the influx of illicit Chinese vapes endangering our youth. By combining law enforcement crackdowns, education campaigns, expanded recovery services, and strengthened community partnerships, Virginia is showing the nation how coordinated action can protect families and create an environment where small businesses and local economies can flourish.”Thanks to this coordinated approach, Virginia has seen a 44% year-over-year decline in fentanyl-related overdose deaths and a 46% drop from the 2021 peak — the steepest reduction in the country. Nearly 800 pounds of fentanyl have been seized (enough to kill every Virginian ten times over), over 2,500 arrests have been made, and nearly $4 billion in illegal drugs have been taken off the streets. Alongside tough enforcement and new penalties, the Right Help, Right Now behavioral health initiative has delivered over 400,000 naloxone doses, expanded mobile crisis teams, and ensured faster access to care statewide. Together, these initiatives directly counter the threats posed by international cartels and illicit foreign supply chains, protecting both public health and Virginia’s economic resilience.Javier continued by saying:“I applaud Virginia’s success as a model of how smart, tough, and strategic policies can break deadly supply chains, safeguard families, and restore community resilience. I call on leaders across the nation to follow Virginia’s example and work together to uplift families and help communities prosper.”The USHBC looks forward to engaging with the U.S. federal government, state governments, and stakeholders to ensure that all Americans have the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to stay healthy, be safe, and prosper.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

