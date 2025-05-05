Provincial clean power action plan shows government is serious about getting things built: New Economy Canada

Clean power is core to energy and economic security

Vancouver, B.C., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the release of the Energizing our economy: B.C.’s Clean Power Action Plan, Alexa Young, New Economy Canada’s Vice President, said:

“With this Action Plan, the Government is demonstrating that it’s taking seriously getting more clean power projects, electricity infrastructure and technology projects built. Amid the current trade war and global geopolitical instability, access to clean power is core to our energy and economic security, and national sovereignty. Now more than ever, we must take concrete steps to meet fast-growing demand for clean electricity to power homes, small businesses, manufacturing plants, mines, transportation fleets in every corner of the province.

The actions outlined today, including a second call for clean power, are positive steps in ensuring we have the clean power and infrastructure we need to attract investment and power and grow our economy – reliably and affordably.

As the provincial government and BC Hydro implement these actions, New Economy Canada urges a laser focus on communicating timelines for these plans as well as ensuring steps are being taken to recruit, train and retain the electricians, line technicians, construction workers and other British Columbians that are going to be needed to get the job done”.

About New Economy Canada:

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting business, labour, and Indigenous leaders committed to driving Canada's economic transition. Our members represent diverse industrial sectors acting now to unlock the power of resilient and affordable clean energy and technology to grow investment and jobs. A full list of our members can be found at neweconomycanada.ca.

Our quickly growing membership employs or represents over 410,000 workers and generates annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.



For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Spring, Director of Communications

New Economy Canada

rebecca.spring@neweconomycanada.ca

