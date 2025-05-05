Submit Release
Operation Magnolia results in apprehension of 48 illegal aliens

Over 100K in U.S. currency and multiple firearms seized

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector conducted targeted enforcement operations with Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement partners under Operation Magnolia to identify, apprehend, and prosecute illegal aliens traveling across the Interstate-10 corridor in Mississippi.

US Border Patrol agents seized various guns and ammunition during Operation Magnolia

“If you attempt to smuggle narcotics, contraband, or illegal aliens through Alabama, Mississippi, or Louisiana, you will be caught, prosecuted, and put in jail” said Adam Calderson, New Orleans Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent.” “The U.S. Border Patrol is committed to enforcing our nation’s laws.”

This highway interdiction operation during the last week of April, resulted in the apprehension of 48 illegal aliens from Mexico, Nicaragua, Kazakhstan, Honduras, Colombia, and Guatemala and three U.S. citizens charged with various federal charges.  All illegal aliens were processed for removal from the U.S., eight subjects will be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation (8 USC 1326), and one illegal alien charged with attempting to use false documents 18 USC 1546(a).  Further, the operation resulted in seizing $104,000.00 in U.S. currency, multiple firearms and magazines, and other illegal contraband.

The New Orleans Sector has jurisdiction over a seven-state area, encompassing 592 counties and parishes and approximately 362,310 square miles, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a portion of the Florida panhandle.

The sector office is located in New Orleans, Louisiana with stations located in New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

Follow the New Orleans Boder Patrol Sector on X @USBPChiefNLL and Instagram @USBPChiefNLL for news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

