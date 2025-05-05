Attorney General James Sues to Block Trump Administration’s Dangerous Dismantling of Health and Human Services Department

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today led a coalition of 19 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s unconstitutional dismantling of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Since taking office, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Trump administration have fired thousands of federal health workers, shuttered life-saving programs, and abandoned states to face mounting health crises without federal support. Last month, the administration escalated its attack on the department, launching a reckless, irrational, and dangerous restructuring that, in a single day, erased decades of public health progress and left HHS unable to execute many of its most vital functions. Attorney General James and the coalition argue that Secretary Kennedy and the Trump administration have robbed HHS of the resources necessary to effectively serve the American people and will be asking the court to halt the dismantling before even more lives are put at risk.

“This administration is not streamlining the federal government; they are sabotaging it and all of us,” said Attorney General James. “When you fire the scientists who research infectious diseases, silence the doctors who care for pregnant patients, and shut down the programs that help firefighters and miners breathe or children thrive, you are not making America healthy – you are putting countless lives at risk.”

On March 27, Secretary Kennedy revealed a dramatic restructuring of HHS as part of the president’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) initiative. The secretary announced that the department’s 28 agencies would be collapsed into 15, with many surviving offices shuffled or split apart. He also announced mass firings, slashing the department’s headcount from 85,000 to 65,000. On April 1, 10,000 employees were locked out of their work email, laptops, and offices without warning. Many only learned they had been terminated when they arrived at work to find their badges deactivated. In a matter of hours, critical HHS operations ground to a halt. Experiments were abandoned, trainings canceled, site visits postponed, and labs shuttered.

Attorney General James and the coalition assert the impacts of this restructuring have been immediate and disastrous. Programs serving children and low-income families have been particularly devastated. With HHS regional offices shut down and grant funding frozen, Head Start centers are at risk of closing, depriving children of early education and foster families of critical support. Programs aiding children with disabilities, youth experiencing homelessness, and preschool development have been left in limbo. The administration also fired staff responsible for maintaining the federal poverty guidelines, which states rely on to determine eligibility for food assistance like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), housing support, Medicaid, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The entire team running the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was terminated, a reckless decision amid extreme weather and rising energy costs.

Mental health and substance use services have been completely gutted as a result of the administration’s restructuring. The administration fired hundreds of employees working on mental health and addiction treatment, including half of the entire workforce at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and closed all ten SAMHSA regional offices. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline team was slashed, and the National Survey on Drug Use and Health was halted, blinding policymakers to trends amid an escalating overdose crisis. Even the nation’s tobacco prevention agency was dismantled, despite tobacco-related deaths remaining the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

The damage extends to reproductive health, disability services, and the fight against HIV and AIDS. Pregnant people and newborns have been put at risk after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) entire maternal health team was fired, collapsing the nation’s maternal mortality monitoring efforts. The federal fertility tracking program was shut down, stripping families of crucial information on access to IVF and family planning services. Sexual assault and domestic violence prevention efforts have been impacted, with much of the CDC Division of Violence Prevention reportedly fired or placed on leave. Sweeping layoffs at the Administration for Community Living (ACL) stand to devastate services for individuals with disabilities. The nation’s HIV/AIDS response has been undermined with expert scientists fired, prevention initiatives eliminated, and decades of hard-won progress undone in a matter of days.

The World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP), which provides life-saving care to more than 137,000 9/11 first responders and survivors, faces the loss of the physicians needed to certify new cancer diagnoses. Workers across the country, from nurses to construction crews, risk losing reliable access to N95 masks following the closure of the nation’s only federal mask approval laboratory. Several CDC labs tracking infectious diseases – including measles – were shuttered, paralyzing federal disease surveillance. In the absence of federal leadership, New York’s state lab is now scrambling to fill the void, as it is one of the only remaining labs in the nation with the ability to test for many rare diseases and complex sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Attorney General James and the coalition argue that this chaos and devastation are not just collateral damage, but the administration’s intended result. They allege the Trump administration has violated hundreds of laws, bypassed congressional authority, and trampled the constitutional separation of powers, ignoring laws that Congress enacted to protect public health and taking reckless action without regard for the consequences. Secretary Kennedy even publicly acknowledged he rejected a case-by-case review of terminations, saying he feared it would cost “political momentum.” As Attorney General James and the coalition write in the lawsuit, “the terminations and reorganizations happened quickly, but the consequences are severe, complicated, drawn-out, and potentially irreversible.”

“The disastrous cuts to the WTC Health Program are placing in peril the lives of every first responder and survivor that relies on this health care program to stay alive,” said Gary Smiley, 9/11 First Responder and WTC Liaison for FDNY EMS Local 2507. “Every day there is doubt in these responders’ and survivors’ lives as to what will come next in their health battle. The Trump administration, by slashing research grants and proposals for new and emerging conditions to the bone, leaves them hopeless and Forgotten. The psychological impacts on these members are reprehensible. This is exactly the opposite of what this nation promised to each and every one of them: To Never Forget.”

“Last month, the federal government suddenly closed five regional Head Start offices, including the one that serves New York. Providers were left scrambling, unable to contact anyone, and worried for the families who rely on them. Recertification applications are unresolved, and uncertainty about payments and the future of Head Start have caused a sense of panic among child care providers,” said Susan Stamler, Executive Director of United Neighborhood Houses. “The shrinking of HHS is clearly having devastating impacts on our neighborhoods and families. Jeopardizing child care is no way to help working parents. We stand proudly with Attorney General James as she fights to protect our communities and ensure every child has the care they deserve.”

“The dismantling of Medicaid and the erasure of maternal health infrastructure reveal a devastating truth—mothers and babies are not a priority in this nation,” said Chanel Porchia-Albert, Founder and CEO of Ancient Song Doula Services. “In one of the wealthiest, most industrialized countries, we rank among the worst for maternal outcomes. If we do not invest now in data, programs, and policies rooted in equity and upliftment, we will bear the generational cost of this neglect. Maternal health must be a bipartisan priority—because the future of our communities depends on it.”

“In 2024 alone, Housing Works has provided primary care to nearly 10,000 patients—70% covered by Medicaid or Duals,” said Anthony Feliciano, VP of Community Mobilization at Housing Works. “The Trump administration’s reckless dismantling of HHS directly threatens our ability to serve these communities. From HIV services to substance use support, this attack on public health infrastructure abandons the most vulnerable people in our state. These devastating cuts jeopardize decades of progress toward ending the HIV epidemic—an effort that is not only about public health, but about justice and dignity for our communities. Ending the epidemic is how we serve our people, and we refuse to allow this administration to turn its back on them.”

Attorney General James and the coalition are urging the court to immediately halt the Trump administration’s unlawful dismantling of HHS and to require the restoration of critical health programs to protect the health and well-being of people nationwide.

Joining Attorney General James in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.