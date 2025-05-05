XRP News: Vaultro Finance Launches as the First Decentralized Fund Protocol on XRP — Ushering a New Era of On-Chain, and Community-Powered Investing

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance , a pioneering decentralized finance protocol, has officially launched with a bold mission: to simplify crypto investing through tokenized, on-chain index funds. As the first decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Vaultro is positioned to transform how individuals and institutions access diversified exposure in the blockchain space.





Just as traditional finance relies on index funds like the S&P 500 to provide broad, balanced exposure to the market, Vaultro brings that same model to Web3. Through Vaultro, users can create, invest in, and manage decentralized funds that track groups of tokens—ranging from top-performing XRPL assets to thematic categories like AI, DeFi, stablecoins, or even real-world assets.

Unlike traditional funds, Vaultro’s portfolios are non-custodial, transparent, and fully automated via XRPL Hooks and Escrow. This ensures that investors retain complete ownership of their assets while benefiting from smart contract execution and real-time performance data.

At the core of this ecosystem is $VLT , Vaultro’s native utility token. Holding $VLT unlocks a wide range of functionality within the protocol: from fund creation and governance voting to reduced transaction fees. $VLT will also power staking mechanisms that reward long-term ecosystem participation.

The Vaultro ecosystem is designed with simplicity and scalability in mind. Built entirely on XRPL’s fast, low-fee infrastructure, the protocol will be accessible to both novice users and seasoned investors looking to build diversified portfolios without the complexity of managing multiple tokens.

Vaultro Finance represents a key innovation within the XRPL ecosystem itself. Introducing an entirely new asset class and application layer to one of crypto’s most reliable blockchain networks.

As the project begins its rollout phase, Vaultro Finance has announced that the $VLT token presale will officially kick off on May 8, 2025, giving early supporters an opportunity to participate in the foundation of what will become crypto’s version of the S&P 500.

Join Vaultro Telegram Community to stay updated ahead of $VLT Token Launch.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd0bbf1b-ebe6-4c09-abcc-562c5930b65d

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.